Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Ovzon AB (161/23)

Correction regarding wrong last trading day for both instruments. Last trading day in OVZON TR has been changed to December 1st instead of December 6th, as was stated in the original exchange notice. In light of this change, trading in OVZON TR has been halted today with immediate effect. Last trading day in OVZON BTA has been changed to December 8th instead of December 18th, as was stated in the original exchange notice. With effect from November 22, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including December 01, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: OVZON TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021147162 Order book ID: 311927 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 22, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Ovzon AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including December 8, 2023. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: OVZON BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021147170 Order book ID: 311923 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB