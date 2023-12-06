Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.12.2023
06.12.2023 | 14:00
Trailblazing in Testing: PractiTest's 2023 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award Shines Spotlight on Innovation

REHOVOT, Israel, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading SaaS test management platform company PractiTest today announces that it is the recipient of the Winter 2023 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award.

PractiTest Logo

As an industry analyst firm that focuses on enterprise digital transformation and the leading-edge vendors that are driving it, Intellyx interacts with numerous innovators in the enterprise IT marketplace. To honor these trailblazing firms, Intellyx's Winter 2023 Intellyx Digital Innovator Awards puts a spotlight on vendors worth watching.

Intellyx bestows this award upon vendors who make it through Intellyx's rigorous briefing selection process and deliver a successful briefing. "At Intellyx, we get dozens of PR pitches each day from a wide range of vendors," said Jason Bloomberg, President of Intellyx. "We will only set up briefings with the most disruptive and innovative firms in their space. That's why it made sense for us to call out the companies that made the cut."

Commenting on the award announcement, PractiTest CEO Yaniv Iny said, "I'm delighted and honored that PractiTest has been awarded the prestigious 2023 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and innovative spirit of our entire team. Our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to our global customers will continue as we focus on revolutionizing the software testing landscape."

Over the years, PractiTest has evolved into an AI-driven test management solution driving technology advancement. The company's platform is used by global leaders in Finance, Retail, Technology, Education, Healthcare, and more, who trust PractiTest's end-to-end solution to help them increase efficiency, improve collaboration, and accelerate time to market of their advanced software projects.

About PractiTest

PractiTest is an end-to-end test management platform that centralizes all your QA work, processes, teams, and tools into one platform to bridge silos, unify communication, and enable one source of truth across your organization.

With PractiTest you can make informed data-driven decisions based on end-to-end visibility provided by customizable reports, real-time dashboards, and dynamic filter views.

Improve team's productivity; reuse testing elements to eliminate repetitive tasks, plan your team's work based on AI-generated insights and enable your team to focus on what really matters. PractiTest helps you align your testing operation with business goals, and deliver better products faster.

For more news and events from PractiTest visit: https://www.practitest.com/news-events/

Media Contact:
May Ossi
+1-312-999-5588
may@practitest.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1997506/PractiTest_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trailblazing-in-testing-practitests-2023-intellyx-digital-innovator-award-shines-spotlight-on-innovation-302007590.html

