07.12.2023
¡Yo Quiero!/Fresh Innovations Brings Home Coveted Joe Nucci Award for Product Innovation

New York Produce Show Highlights Best New Produce Products including Avocado & Egg

RHOME, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / Fresh Innovations / ¡Yo Quiero! clinched the 2023 coveted Joe Nucci Award for Product Innovation in Service of Expanding Consumption of Fresh Fruits & Vegetables for the launch of their breakfast game changer: Avocado & Egg . The award, voted on by peers industry-wide, was announced at the 14th Annual New York Produce Show on Dec. 6 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.

The Joe Nucci Award for Product Innovation was presented to the organization's vice president of marketing, Tara Murray, during the Thought-Leader breakfast as part of the all-encompassing four-day event presented by Produce Business and the Eastern Produce Council. "It's an amazing acknowledgment of all the work that's gone into our Avocado & Egg, where you simply 'Just add toast' to fulfill both a balanced diet and busy lifestyle," said Murray after receiving the award.

In conceiving and developing the acclaimed new product, ¡Yo Quiero! , the family-owned Texas-based company dedicated to promoting a "eat good to feel good" lifestyle, identified the surging popularity of avocado toast and made the dynamic combination of avocado and egg effortlessly accessible in both serving-size and packaging. Murray said that the consumer response has been "unbelievably fabulous" and that ¡Yo Quiero!'s Egg & Avocado packs are available at select Costco locations in the Southeast, with more coming soon.

This Joe Nucci Award for Product Innovation in Service of Expanding Consumption of Fresh Fruits & Vegetables tradition started in 2011 by honoring Joe Nucci, who unexpectedly died at the age of 40 in 2005, leaving an indelible mark on the produce industry through his ingenuity, integrity, passion for life and his creative spirit. The award salutes the ideas that he held dear and that he expressed by promoting so many innovations.

For the past few years, ¡Yo Quiero! has been introducing new products to grocery store shelves that answer the demand for fresh, convenient, better-for-you choices in the fridge and pantry.

To learn more about ¡Yo Quiero! visit www.yoquierobrands.com and www.freshinnovationsllc.com.

About ¡Yo Quiero!

¡Yo Quiero! Brands is a Texas-based avocado, guacamole, and dip company with state-of-the-art facilities in Rhome, Texas and Guanajuato, Mexico. With a mission of selecting and growing the freshest and finest ingredients, ¡Yo Quiero! creates delicious, hand-crafted products that can be found in most local retailers. Bringing years of experience and dip expertise to the category, ¡Yo Quiero! leads and innovates with integrity and passion. The current lineup of handcrafted Guacamole, Super Chunky Avocado, Avocado Salsa, Elote Dip, Queso, and Salsa can be viewed on our website. For additional information, recipes, or product availability, please visit www.yoquierobrands.com

Media Contacts:

Tara Murray
Vice President of Marketing
Fresh Innovations, LLC
tmurray@freshinnovationsllc.com

Dana Cobb
Public Relations
The Barber Shop Marketing
dana@thebarbershopmarketing.com

SOURCE: Yo Quiero



View the original press release on accesswire.com

