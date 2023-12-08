Bionoid Pharma, Inc.: Bionoid Pharma Inc. Provides Update on Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Global Alerts Corp.

"Paving the Way for a Safer World Through Advanced Emergency Communications"

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2023 / Bionoid Pharma, Inc. ("BINP" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:BINP) is pleased to announce a significant development in its ongoing partnership negotiations with Global Alerts Corp. ("Global Alerts"). After successfully extending the effective period of the non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") and its exclusivity provisions, originally disclosed on March 22, 2023, BINP is pleased to confirm that the LOI has now transitioned into a binding agreement. This milestone marks a pivotal step forward in the collaboration between BINP and Global Alerts. Furthermore, the Company announced that the closing date for the definitive agreement has been set for January 31, 2024.

Wayne Cockburn, CEO of Bionoid Pharma, expressed the significance of this signing, stating, "This achievement reflects the commitment of both parties to advancing the partnership and underscores the progress made during the comprehensive due diligence process."

For additional details regarding the proposed transaction, please refer to BINP's news release dated March 22, 2023.

About Global Alerts Corp's Visionary Mission

Global Alerts Corp., a distinguished Canadian-controlled company, remains steadfast in its mission to provide a unified mass notification platform to the 6 billion individuals worldwide lacking access to critical mass emergency alert and notification capabilities. Through its exclusive affiliations with CEASA Group and One World UPSEN Alliance Inc., a non-profit organization, Global Alerts Corp. assumes the responsibility of delivering a fully automated regional, national, and global emergency mass messaging platform known as UPSEN.

The UPSEN platform empowers nations with an "authoritative alert capability" via licensed commercial wireless carriers, revolutionizing the dissemination of critical information. This visionary approach guarantees that all active mobile devices within a nation connected to UPSEN receive pre- and post-emergency event information from a UN-recognized agency affiliated with the Alliance.

For a comprehensive exploration of Global Alerts Corp.'s transformative initiatives, please visit the company's official website: www.globalalertscorp.com .

About Bionoid Pharma (OTC PINK:BINP)

Bionoid Pharma is a healthcare company dedicated to the development of products and technologies in the expanding health and wellness sector. The company presently offers a range of products designed to alleviate pain, enhance recovery time, and improve overall physical well-being.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Wayne Cockburn, CEO

Phone: (905) 505-0770

Note: This press release is a forward-looking statement and contains certain forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Bionoid Pharma. The forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Bionoid Pharma, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com