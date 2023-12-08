Anzeige
Freitag, 08.12.2023
Paukenschlag-News zum Wochenende bietet spektakuläre Chance!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Stuttgart
08.12.23
08:05 Uhr
1,268 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
08.12.2023 | 16:43
168 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Director Declaration - CORRECTION

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Director Declaration - CORRECTION 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Director Declaration - CORRECTION 
08-Dec-2023 / 15:11 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Cairn Homes plc 
8 December 2023 
 
 
 
 CORRECTION - DIRECTOR DECLARATION 
 
This announcement replaces RNS No. 290948 released on 08/12/2023 which had an incorrect date listed. 
 
Pursuant to Euronext Listing Rule 6.1.67 and paragraph 9.6.14 of the UK Listing Rules, Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn" or "the 
Company") notifies that Ms. Orla O'Gorman, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a 
non-executive director of Mincon Group plc, effective 6 December 2023. 
 
 
 
-ENDS- 
 
 
For further information, contact: 
 
Cairn Homes plc    +353 1 696 4600 
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Notes to Editors 
Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn") is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable 
new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We 
strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is 
expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 
16,300 unit landbank across 34 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area 
("GDA") with excellent public transport and infrastructure links. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  290949 
EQS News ID:  1793337 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1793337&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 08, 2023 10:11 ET (15:11 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
