Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Director Declaration - CORRECTION 08-Dec-2023 / 15:11 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cairn Homes plc 8 December 2023 CORRECTION - DIRECTOR DECLARATION This announcement replaces RNS No. 290948 released on 08/12/2023 which had an incorrect date listed. Pursuant to Euronext Listing Rule 6.1.67 and paragraph 9.6.14 of the UK Listing Rules, Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn" or "the Company") notifies that Ms. Orla O'Gorman, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Mincon Group plc, effective 6 December 2023. -ENDS- For further information, contact: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary Notes to Editors Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn") is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 16,300 unit landbank across 34 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area ("GDA") with excellent public transport and infrastructure links. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: RDN TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 290949 EQS News ID: 1793337 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 08, 2023 10:11 ET (15:11 GMT)