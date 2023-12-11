Fit Soda: Koios Announces Strategic Retail Expansion, Rebrand and Exciting Developments for 2024

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2023 / Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE:FIT)(OTC PINK:FITS) (the "Company" or "Koios") a leading innovator in the beverage industry, announces that it is gearing up for a transformative year with a comprehensive retail expansion, strategic rebrand and exciting new developments set to unfold in 2024. This strategic initiative underscores the Company's unwavering commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry by adapting to evolving consumer preferences and market trends.

The strategic expansion will see the Company collaborating with national retailers such as HYVEE, Sprouts and several other major partners, including some of the largest retailers in United States, whose names will be unveiled in the coming months. This expansion is a testament to the Company's dedication to exceeding the expectations of its diverse consumer base.

In addition to retail expansion and rebranding, Koios is thrilled to announce a strategic marketing partnership set to be unveiled in 2024. This groundbreaking collaboration will further enhance the Company's reach, allowing it to connect with consumers in innovative ways and solidify its position as a leader in the beverage industry. Details of this exciting partnership will be disclosed in the coming months, promising a mutually beneficial alliance that aligns with the Company's vision for the future.

To support these ambitious initiatives and to drive the Company's growth, Koios will also be raising capital in 2024. This fundraising effort will fuel strategic expansions, product development and marketing initiatives, ensuring that the Company has the resources needed to capitalize on emerging opportunities and continue delivering high-quality, innovative beverages to consumers nationwide.

"2024 will mark a pivotal moment in the evolution of Koios," stated Chris Miller, CEO. "Our strategic retail expansion, rebrand and upcoming marketing partnership exemplify our commitment to innovation and excellence. We are also excited to announce our plans for fundraising, which will provide the financial strength needed to propel the Company to new heights. Over the past seven years, we have diligently built relationships with retailers and these efforts are now beginning to pay off. Our brand has had a tremendous presence and due to our success, our retail partners will be instrumental in the new rollout and expansion. We are excited to embark on this journey of growth, innovation and strengthened partnerships."

As Koios embarks on this journey of growth and innovation, consumers can anticipate not only an expanded retail presence and a redefined brand experience but also exciting collaborations and strategic initiatives that will shape the future of the Company.

About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 5,100 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels, and neural connections in the brain.

Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production, and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.koiosbeveragecorp.com.

