Fit Soda: Koios Announces 2024 Rollout of Swol Bears Into Nationwide Distribution, Revolutionizing the Better-for-You Sweets Market

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE:FIT)(OTC PINK:FITS) (the "Company" or "Koios") announced earlier this year, its commitment to providing healthier snack alternatives with the introduction of a new line of better-for-you sweets called "Swol Bears". Swol Bears are infused with a proprietary blend of Vitamin D to deliver a daily dose of this essential nutrient in each bag and contain only 1g of sugar, making them a delicious and healthier snacking option. This product line has quickly garnered praise from retail partners across the nation, showcasing the Company's dedication to delivering delicious treats without compromising on nutritional value.

With a strategic approach to placement in retail outlets nationwide, Koios has secured a significant retail footprint for Swol Bears. The Company's reputation for delivering innovative and purposeful offerings, coupled with the success of Fit Soda, has fueled anticipation among retailers eager to stock the Swol Bears line.

CEO, Chris Miller, expressed enthusiasm for the Company's latest venture, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce Swol Bears in 2014 to consumers nationwide. The better-for-you sweets category is experiencing unprecedented growth, and we are proud to contribute to this movement. Our aim has always been to create the most enjoyable and functional foods possible. As health and wellness become increasingly crucial in our society, we are dedicated to helping people make better and easier choices that lead to a healthier lifestyle."

Highlighting the explosive growth in the better-for-you sweets category, Chris Miller CEO, cited examples like Smart Sweets and Mr. Beast's candy line, emphasizing the market's potential for innovation and consumer interest.

Anticipation for Swol Bears is already generating considerable buzz, with consumers eagerly awaiting the product's official release in 2024. The Company is confident that the combination of their expertise in crafting functional foods and the success of their existing product lines will propel Swol Bears to new heights.

The introduction of Swol Bears not only marks an exciting expansion of the Company's product offerings, but also strategically positions the Company to reach a broader audience within its established retail footprint. The new better-for-you sweets line provides an opportunity to diversify the Company's product portfolio, enabling Koios to cater to a wider demographic and tap into consumer segments that may not have been as prominently targeted by the beverage lines. Additionally, Swol Bears allows the Company to compete more effectively with direct-to-consumer channels by offering a product that is easier to handle than beverages. This strategic move is anticipated to not only drive additional sales but also boost profit margins, as the confectionery market often boasts higher margins than traditional beverage products. By expanding into the sweets category, Koios is poised to strengthen its market presence and provide consumers with a delightful array of better-for-you options.

Koios is set to launch Swol Bears in 2024, with 30% of its retail footprint already secured for the nationwide rollout. The Company remains committed to its mission of providing enjoyable, functional and healthier snack choices, contributing to the ongoing health and wellness revolution.

About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 5,100 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels, and neural connections in the brain.

Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production, and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.koiosbeveragecorp.com.

