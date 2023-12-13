Demand Side Platform (DSP) System Market to Reach $228.4 Billion by 2032 at 27.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global demand side platform (DSP) system market has witnessed growth due to extensive adoption of smartphones, emergence of high-speed internet, and surge in adoption of ai converging in AdTech.

NEW CASTLE, Del., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Demand Side Platform (DSP) System Market by Type (Real Time Bidding (RTB) and Programmatic Premium Buying (PPB)), End User (Retail, Automotive, Financial, Healthcare, Telecom, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032" According to the report, the global generated $21 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $228.4 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 27.3% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The demand side platform (DSP) system market is expected to witness notable growth owing to extensive adoption of smartphones and emergence of high-speed internet, surge in adoption of ai converging in AdTech, and rise in use of artificial intelligence. Moreover, the emergence of advertising automation and growing interest of business owners in online advertising to increase brand awareness are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, rising adoption of ad-blockers to avoid online advertising limits the growth of the demand side platform (DSP) system market.

Download Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/181786

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 2023-2032 2022 Market Size in 2022 $21 Billion in 2022 Market Size in 2032 $228.4 Billion by 2032 CAGR 27.3 % No. of Pages in Report 311 Segments covered Type, End User, and Region. Drivers Extensive adoption of smartphones and emergence of high-speed internet Surge in adoption of AI Converging in Adtech Rise in use of artificial intelligence Opportunities Emergence of advertising automation Growing interest of business owners for online advertising to increase brand awareness Restraints Rising adoption of ad-blockers to avoid online advertising

COVID-19 scenario

Initially, the onset of the pandemic led to substantial shifts in ad spending and consumer behavior. Many advertisers reduced their budgets or halted campaigns due to economic uncertainty and changes in consumer habits.

Advertisers started redirecting their budgets toward channels that showed resilience and adaptability, such as connected TV (CTV), streaming services, and digital content platforms.

In addition, the pandemic accelerated the digital transformation across various industries. Companies, realizing the importance of online presence, increased their investments in digital marketing and e-commerce, driving the demand for ad tech services.

Buy this Complete Report (311 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/demand-side-platform-dsp-system-market/purchase-options

The solution segment to rule the market

By type, the real-time bidding (RTB) segment held the major share in 2022, garnering more than two-third of the global demand side platform (DSP) system market revenue, owing to increasing emphasis on privacy-compliant, data-driven advertising strategies and first-party data utilization and contextually targeted advertising has gained momentum. However, the programmatic premium buying (PPB) segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 29.6% during the forecast period, owing to access premium inventory automatically while still employing the efficiency and targeting capabilities of programmatic advertising.

The retail segment to dominate by 2032

By end user, the retail segment accounted for nearly one-third of the global demand side platform (DSP) system market share in 2022, and is expected to rule the boost by 2032, owing to the ability to access diverse ad inventory, and enabling them to place ads in targeted digital spaces where their potential customers are likely to be present. However, the healthcare segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 32.5% throughout the forecast period, owing to enhance data traceability, to improve the patient experience, and to save unnecessary administrative costs, boosting the demand for demand side platforms (DSPs).

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2022

By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2022, holding more than one-third of the global demand side platform (DSP) system market revenue in 2022, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2032, owing to the rising demand for interactive ad formats, such as shoppable ads and immersive experiences, reflects the evolving preference for engaging content. The Asia-Pacific region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period, owing to connected TV (CTV), hyper-personalization, geotargeting, augmented reality & virtual reality (AR/VR), and integrated consumer journeys.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/181786

Leading Market Players-

Amazon

The Trade Desk

Adobe

Meta

Mediamath

Microsoft Corporation

Pubmatic, Inc.

Magnite, Inc.

Simpli.Fi

Google LLC

The report analyzes these key players in the global demand side platform (DSP) system market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Trending Reports in ICT & Media Industry:

Network Equipment Market Size is Expected to Reach $69.7 Billion by 2032

Multi-access Edge Computing Market Expected to Reach $102 Billion by 2032

Cloud Native Technologies Market Expected to Reach $53.6 Billion by 2032

Online Language Learning Platform Market Expected to Reach $44.8 Billion by 2032

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/demand-side-platform-dsp-system-market-to-reach-228-4-billion-by-2032-at-27-3-cagr-allied-market-research-302013520.html