The Planting Hope Company Inc.: Planting Hope Adds Two Board of Directors Members

Planting Hope has added two new board members, Jessica Gleeson and Kevin Phelps.

These changes add one new board seat, bringing total company director seats to six.

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK)(OTCQB:MYLKF)(FRA:J94) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a dynamic Foodtech innovation company dedicated to creating breakthrough delicious, sustainable food and beverage solutions through cutting-edge ingredient, formulation, and packaging technology, is pleased to report the appointment of two new members of its board of directors, Jessica Gleeson and Kevin Phelps.

Jessica Gleeson - FOODSERVICE AND CHINA EXPERTISE: Jessica has served on the Planting Hope Advisory board as lead advisor since July 2023, and was helpful with the Company's evaluation and acquisition of Argo Tea. Jessica resides in Shanghai where she is currently the CEO of Brighter Beauty; she moved to Shanghai in 2007 when she was tasked with launching Starbucks into China after seven years on the Starbucks management team in Seattle. Jessica spent four years scaling Starbucks across Greater China, then opted to remain-in country ongoing, taking a leadership role with The Walt Disney Company, and subsequently with Claire's Accessories. With more than a decade of expertise in developing top-quality cutting edge café experiences, Jessica has strong knowledge around optimizing world-class café processes and operations. Over the past 15 years of developing Western businesses in China, Jessica has become an expert in the strategic and cultural approach to ensuring a solid foundation and ongoing success in one of the world's largest and fastest-growing and evolving marketplaces.

Kevin Phelps: - CFO AND FINANCIAL EXPERTISE: A former CPA, Kevin has extensive board and CFO experience. Kevin began his career with Price Waterhouse, and from there was recruited to the Eastman Kodak Company, joining the team that spun Kodak's Bio-Products Division into international bio-chemicals company Genencor International, Inc. At Genencor, Kevin served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Kevin later joined Trillium Group, LLC, a regional private equity firm; as a partner at Trillium, Kevin has underwritten and managed a portfolio of life science and technology companies, often serving as Board Member and fractional CEO and/or CFO for Trillium's portfolio companies. From 2020 to 2022, Kevin served as CEO/CFO of Immune Therapeutics Inc., a publicly traded Florida-based drug development company. Kevin now consults with several technology companies and serves on a number of early-stage Boards of Directors including OyaGen, Inc, Arev Life Sciences Global, Ingenuity, Inc. and ZAAZ, Inc.

Amanda Helming has resigned from the Planting Hope board of directors, concurrent with her recent acceptance of new employment in a role that restricts her participation in outside boards.

With the above changes, Planting Hope has enlarged the total seats on its board of directors from five to six.

"We are thrilled to add the expertise of Ms. Gleeson and Mr. Phelps to our board of directors," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-founder, Planting Hope. "Jessica brings decades of deep knowledge in café and Foodservice execution with Starbucks, as well as consumer brand building experience with her time at Claire's and Disney, and she is extremely skilled at doing business in China and importing consumable products into the Chinese market. Currently based in Shanghai, Jessica has a front-row seat to the fast-evolving consumer beverage scene in China, from tea to coffee to iced beverages."

"Kevin has strong experience as a CFO and CPA, and with publicly traded companies, and brings knowledge and deep expertise in fundraising for emerging businesses to Planting Hope," continued Ms. Stamberger. "We are thrilled to augment the financial expertise on our board of directors with his appointment."

"I would like to personally thank Amanda Helming for almost two and a half years of service to Planting Hope and its shareholders in her role on the Board of Directors and wish her well in the next stage of her career," Ms. Stamberger concluded.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope is reimagining and reinventing food today so that our planet can feed 10 billion people tomorrow. A Foodtech-driven company at the forefront of sustainable consumer food and beverage evolution, Planting Hope transforms nutrient-dense, widely cultivated crops into innovative, nutrient-rich products that reimagine pantry staples in the largest, fastest growing global food categories.

Our award-winning breakthrough brands, including Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, RightRice® High-Protein Veggie Rice, and Mozaics Real Veggie Chips, are not only disrupting global markets but also significantly reducing environmental footprints. Available across the US and Canada in grocery retailers (Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Markets), through foodservice operators (CAVA Mediterranean restaurants - NYSE: CAVA), and e-commerce and alternative retail channels (Amazon, QVC), our products blend culinary innovation with advanced technology, offering breakthrough products with wide moats. Our products are poised to disrupt global food and beverage categories, make a positive impact on the world, and provide investors with valuable opportunities in the growing sustainable food market.

This is the food that Gen Z is demanding and that Gen Alpha will grow up with: this is the future of food.

Explore more at plantinghopecompany.com

For Planting Hope product sales and distribution opportunities, please contact James Curley, EVP of Sales, at james@plantinghopecompany.com.

Contacts

Company Contact:

Julia Stamberger

CEO and Co-Founder

(773) 492-2243

julia@plantinghopecompany.com

Investor Relations + Media Contact:

Elyssia Patterson

VP of Investor Relations

(312) 675-4996

Elyssia@plantinghopecompany.com

Media Contact:

Corinn Williams

(773) 492-2243

Corinn@plantinghopecompany.com

