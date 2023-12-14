SES-IMAGOTAG: SES-imagotag achieves EcoVadis Platinum sustainability rating for the second consecutive year

SES-imagotag achieves EcoVadis Platinum sustainability rating for the second consecutive year

The leading provider of business sustainability ratings EcoVadis has once again awarded SES-imagotag the Platinum rating for its high commitment to sustainability, placing it in the top 1% of the 100,000 companies they evaluate worldwide

To further improve its ESG performance, the Group has committed to set Science-Based Targets (SBT) to reduce near-term company-wide emissions



SES-imagotag, (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822), the global leader in electronic shelf labels and digital solutions for physical commerce, announced today that it has been awarded for the second straight year a Platinum Sustainability Rating, the highest-level of recognition granted by EcoVadis.

The leading provider of business sustainability ratings placed SES-imagotag in the top 1% of the 100,000 rated companies worldwide. EcoVadis assesses companies on their sustainability practices across four categories: Labour & Human Rights, Environment, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. This year, SES-imagotag has achieved remarkable results in all the categories, especially in the Environment category achieving 90/100 score.

To further improve SES-imagotag's environmental performance, the Group has been conducting every year since 2021 group-wide GHG inventory (carbon footprint) to identify the most significant sources of emissions.

In 2023, SES-imagotag has proactively investigated the Science-Based Targets (SBT) methodology to develop emission reduction paths and targets. Today, the Group announces its commitment to set near-term company-wide emission reductions in line with the SBT initiative[1]. These emission reduction targets will be submitted to the SBTi next year for formal approval.

Thierry Gadou, Chairman & CEO of SES-imagotag, commented: "We are delighted to receive the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis once again and being recognized among the top 1% companies they evaluate. Our purpose is to invent IoT and digital technologies that create a positive impact on society, by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce. Retail is the largest industry in the world, there simply cannot be a sustainable future without a sustainable commerce. As the global leader in IoT and digital solutions for physical retail, all our teams are committed to achieve very high ESG standards and in particular ambitious decarbonization targets."

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves the agility, precision and accuracy of prices, whilst ensuring the omnichannel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing campaigns. The platform developed by SES-imagotag also optimizes in-store order preparation and restocking. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the Cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

SES-imagotag supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2022 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: SESL - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SES

www.ses-imagotag.com

Investor Relations

Labrador - Raquel Lizarraga / +33 (0)6 46 71 55 20 / raquel.lizarraga.ext@ses-imagotag.com

Press contacts

Europe:

Publicis Consultants

Audrey Malmenayde / +33 6 76 93 11 45 / audrey.malmenayde@publicisconsultants.com

Louis Silvestre / +33 6 24 31 06 76 / louis.silvestre@publicisconsultants.com

[1] The SBTi is a worldwide recognized scientific approach based on the global carbon budget scenario of limiting global warming to 1.5°C by establishing reasonable carbon emission allowances for various industries and companies.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nJmalZxsYpiVnHJpYcibaWhpbJxkkmKdZ2mXyWNrY8zHm5xil2+Ub5qcZnFkmGlq

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-83344-ses-imagotag_pr_ecovadis.pdf