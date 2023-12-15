PRISM Mediawire, LLC: SinglePoint, Inc. - The Inaugural US Company to List on Cboe BZX Exchange

SinglePoint, Inc. common stock to begin trading on Cboe BZX Exchange on December 15th, 2023, under the symbol "SING"

Simultaneous capital raise of $5 Million

Enable the Company to fully execute its national acquisition strategy and expand solar, battery, EV charging businesses

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2023 / SinglePoint, Inc. (Cboe BZX:SING) ("SinglePoint" or "the Company"), a renewable solar energy and sustainable solutions provider, announced today that its shares of common stock to begin trading on the Cboe BZX Exchange today Friday, December 15th, 2023. Trading for SinglePoint's common stock on the exchange is expected to commence at market open on December 15th, 2023, under the ticker symbol "SING."

Wil Ralston, Chief Executive Officer of SinglePoint, commented, "The chance to be the inaugural U.S. company listed on the Cboe BZX Exchange marks a momentous and historic occasion. Our interactions with the Cboe team have been exceptional, characterized by their responsiveness, attention, and support. These qualities were pivotal in our decision to transition to the Cboe. This listing move is strategically sound, as we believe Cboe's international reach will help facilitate our expansion into other markets and support our acquisitions worldwide. This capability of Cboe is a significant step in implementing our global strategy and represents a watershed moment for our company. Achieving this historic milestone is truly remarkable, aligning perfectly with our long-standing ambition and focus."

The Company's public offering of 1,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $5.00 per share is estimated to be valued at $5,000,000. Shareholders are not required to take any action due to the uplisting.

SinglePoint, Inc. previously traded on the OTCQB under the "SING" trading symbol. While listed on the OTCQB, the Company revenues grew significantly surpassing $30 Million in trailing twelve-month revenue. SinglePoint has continued this trend into 2023 delivering consistent quarter-over-quarter growth.

With this uplisting, SinglePoint can continue to execute its aggressive and disciplined acquisition strategy which creates a simplified network of services related to renewable solar energy production and storage, and solutions for healthier living. Through this acquisition integration process, the Company can offer a suite of products that improve living standards and give Americans more control over their independence and well-being.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") (File Number: 333-267779) and, as amended, was declared effective by the SEC on December 14th, 2023. The offering is made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the registration statement. In addition, when available, a copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint is a sustainable lifestyle Company focused on the solar energy, energy storage, and indoor air purification markets. The Company plans to build the largest renewable energy solutions network and modernize the traditional solar energy and energy storage business model. SinglePoint continues to execute its acquisition strategy by identifying future growth opportunities in indoor air purification and ventilation, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's websites: www.singlepoint.com, www.bostonsolar.us, and www.boxpureair.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, besides statements of fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding revenue projections, financing opportunities, potential plans and objectives of the Company, anticipated growth, and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical and other complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

