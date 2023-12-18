Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Top Pick 2024: Diese Goldaktie bringt Glanz ins Depot! Jetzt kaufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
18.12.23
09:15 Uhr
3,140 Euro
+0,080
+2,61 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
18.12.2023 | 18:37
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company -2-

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company 
18-Dec-2023 / 17:04 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00BY7QYJ50 
Issuer Name 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
Other 
Comments 
Acquisition of shares as part of the placing 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
BlackRock, Inc. 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Wilmington 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
USA 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
15-Dec-2023 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
18-Dec-2023 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 7.910000        0.700000            8.610000   15026250 
or reached 
Position of previous      Below 5%        Below 5%            Below 5% 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BY7QYJ50                   13789010                    7.910000 
Sub Total 8.A       13789010                     7.910000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
Securities Lending                1237240                          0.700000 
Sub Total 8.B1                  1237240                          0.700000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate             % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through     Total of both if it 
controlling  Name of controlled equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher 
person    undertaking     the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable  than the notifiable 
                              threshold              threshold 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
1)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
1)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 3, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 1 
Inc. (Chain  LP 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay Finco 
1)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay IV Limited 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Group 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance 
Inc. (Chain  Europe Limited 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Investment     6.690000         0.330000              7.020000% 
1)      Management (UK) 
       Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 4, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 6, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Delaware 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings Inc. 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Institutional Trust 
2)      Company, National 
       Association 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 4, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 6, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Delaware 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings Inc. 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Fund 
Inc. (Chain  Advisors 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
4)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
4)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 3, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Canada 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings LP 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Canada 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings ULC 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Asset 
Inc. (Chain  Management Canada 
4)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
5)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
5)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 3, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 1 
Inc. (Chain  LP 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay Finco 
5)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay IV Limited 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Group 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance 
Inc. (Chain  Europe Limited 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Advisors 
Inc. (Chain  (UK) Limited 
5)

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team Jana Blumenstein 020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

18 December 2023

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[ X ] Other (please specify)iii: Acquisition of shares as part of the placing 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
Name:                      City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
BlackRock, Inc.                 Wilmington, DE, U.S.A. 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 
15/12/2023 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 
18/12/2023 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
Total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. have gone above 8%. And voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. have 
gone above 7%. 
Additionally, total holdings for BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Ltd. have gone above 7%. And voting rights 
attached to shares for BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Ltd. have gone above 6%. 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial   Total of both Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments      in % (9.A +  voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +   9.B)      issuervii 
                               9.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   7.91%           0.70%         8.62%     174,261,401 
reached 
Position of previous notification 3.34%           1.58%         4.92% 
(if applicable) 
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
            Number of voting rightsix    % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares 
ISIN code (if     Direct       Indirect   Direct            Indirect 
possible) 
 
GB00BY7QYJ50               13,789,010                 7.91% 
SUBTOTAL A       13,789,010            7.91%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2023 12:04 ET (17:04 GMT)

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company -2- 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
Type of financial    Expiration Exercise/      Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights 
instrument        datex   Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted. 
Securities Lending    N/A    N/A         1,237,240                  0.70% 
                            1,237,240                  0.70% 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/  Physical or cash                     % of voting 
instrument       datex    Conversion settlementxii     Number of voting rights      rights 
                  Period xi 
 
                        SUBTOTAL B.2 
 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
       % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial    Total of both if it equals or 
Namexv    or is higher than the      instruments if it equals or is higher than is higher than the notifiable 
       notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold          threshold 
See 
attachment 
 
 
 
 
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 
 
 
 
12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. on 18 December 2023 

% of voting rights if it   % of voting rights through financial   Total of both if it equals 
Namexv         equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher  or is higher than the 
            notifiable threshold     than the notifiable threshold      notifiable threshold 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock 
International 
Holdings, Inc. 
BR Jersey 
International Holdings 
L.P. 
BlackRock Holdco 3, 
LLC 
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 
BlackRock Cayman West 
Bay Finco Limited 
BlackRock Cayman West 
Bay IV Limited 
BlackRock Group 
Limited 
BlackRock Finance 
Europe Limited 
BlackRock Investment 
Management (UK)    6.69%            0.33%                  7.02% 
Limited 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 4, 
LLC 
BlackRock Holdco 6, 
LLC 
BlackRock Delaware 
Holdings Inc. 
BlackRock 
Institutional Trust 
Company, National 
Association 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 4, 
LLC 
BlackRock Holdco 6, 
LLC 
BlackRock Delaware 
Holdings Inc. 
BlackRock Fund 
Advisors 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock 
International 
Holdings, Inc. 
BR Jersey 
International Holdings 
L.P. 
BlackRock Holdco 3, 
LLC 
BlackRock Canada 
Holdings LP 
BlackRock Canada 
Holdings ULC 
BlackRock Asset 
Management Canada 
Limited 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock 
International 
Holdings, Inc. 
BR Jersey 
International Holdings 
L.P. 
BlackRock Holdco 3, 
LLC 
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 
BlackRock Cayman West 
Bay Finco Limited 
BlackRock Cayman West 
Bay IV Limited 
BlackRock Group 
Limited 
BlackRock Finance 
Europe Limited 
BlackRock Advisors 
(UK) Limited

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  292691 
EQS News ID:  1799409 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1799409&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2023 12:04 ET (17:04 GMT)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.