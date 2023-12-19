Daniel Graf joins Aktiia as the new President and Independent Board Member

NEUCHÂTEL, Switzerland, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Graf has joined Aktiia in the role of President and Independent Board Member. Daniel has an extraordinary career trajectory, known for his work at Uber as Vice President of Product. Prior to his work at Uber, Daniel was instrumental at Google, leading a pivotal overhaul of the Google Maps app, catalyzing a marked surge in user engagement through improved functionality. His expertise in product innovation, user experience, and driving aggressive growth adds significant experience and depth to Aktiia's leadership team. With Daniel on board, Aktiia is better prepared to succeed in future challenges and maintain its pioneering role to discover new insights to ease the global burden of blood pressure.

"I am honored to steer a company at the vanguard of confronting one of the world's most pressing healthcare challenges. Aktiia's pioneering technology is more than a tool for monitoring blood pressure - it's a beacon leading us towards a new era in global health," stated Daniel.

About Aktiia

Aktiia was founded in Switzerland in May 2018 out of a passion to create the best tool for diagnosis and treatment of hypertension. Aktiia's founders, Mattia Bertschi (CEO) and Josep Solà (CTO), contributed to research and development at CSEM, a prestigious Swiss research institute. For 15 years they worked incessantly to decipher the language of the heart to deepen our understanding of blood pressure. Aktiia's diverse team of 40 extraordinary people has been crucial in transforming years of innovative research into a global healthcare tool.

Aktiia's technology combines common optical sensors and proprietary clinically validated algorithms to measure blood pressure at the wrist. Extensively validated for accuracy, the device has received a worldwide acknowledgement, enabling Aktiia to proudly offer the most complete and user-friendly blood pressure companion to date. With over 1.4 billion people suffering from high blood pressure, and over 18 million deaths/year, our mission to change the way we think about blood pressure is more urgent than ever.

