Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Starke Signale für einen explosiven Kursverlauf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
19.12.23
17:53 Uhr
25,610 Euro
+0,480
+1,91 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,61025,74020:00
25,62025,71020:00
PR Newswire
19.12.2023 | 18:24
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Issuance, repurchase and reclassification of class C2 shares under the EQT Share Program and EQT Option Program

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the implementation of the two new incentive programs adopted by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of EQT AB held on 30 May 2023 ("EQT Share Program" and "EQT Option Program", respectively), the Board of EQT AB has today resolved, by virtue of the authorizations granted by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, to (i) issue 59,306,376 class C2 shares, increasing the share capital with approximately SEK 5,965,964.95, (ii) repurchase all class C2 shares and (iii) reclassify all class C2 shares into ordinary shares.

After the issuance, repurchase and reclassification, the total number of shares in EQT is 1,245,929,967 shares, of which 1,244,700,306 are ordinary shares and 1,229,661 are class C-shares. The 59,306,376 ordinary shares issued will be held in treasury, and over time delivered to participants, based on the outcome of the incentive programs. EQT holds 1,800,000 ordinary shares in treasury since before and will, after the issuance, repurchase and reclassification, hold 61,106,376 ordinary shares in treasury.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB subscribed for all class C2 shares at a subscription price corresponding to the quota value. All class C2 shares have thereafter, in accordance with the Board's resolution, been repurchased by EQT AB for the same price. Following the repurchase, all class C2 shares have been reclassified into ordinary shares.

The purpose of the issuance, repurchase and reclassification is to ensure that ordinary shares are available, as required, to be delivered to participants in the EQT Share Program and EQT Option Program, respectively.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3896437/2505660.pdf

Press release 20231219

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-ab-group,c3250706

EQT AB Group

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/issuance-repurchase-and-reclassification-of-class-c2-shares-under-the-eqt-share-program-and-eqt-option-program-302019274.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.