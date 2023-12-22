Unity Environmental Univeristy: Unity Environmental University Spearheads Sustainable Tourism Education Programming

University Unveils Two New Baccalaureate Programs in Hospitality and Tourism

NEW GLOUCESTER, ME / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2023 / Unity Environmental University, a pioneering institution in environmental education, is announcing the launch of two new baccalaureate programs within its Distance Education arm: B.S. in Tourism Destination Management and B.S. in Regenerative Hotel Management. These programs mark the beginning of a new line of programming dedicated to servicing the rapidly growing hospitality and tourism industry.

President and CEO Dr. Melik Peter Khoury shared his vision for the expansion, "We are introducing new programs as a first step in our broader strategy to offer a variety of educational opportunities. Our aim is to cultivate a new generation of environmental leaders, equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to address the intricate environmental challenges of our era."

"Tourism and hospitality intersect with all 17 global Sustainable Development Goals. If done in a regenerative way that centers on ethical and sustainable principles, tourism can help advance sustainable development in many areas," said Dr. Lydia Horne, Associate Director of Sustainable Ecotourism and Recreation Programs.

Dr. Horne is dedicated to the development of a comprehensive suite of degree programs in regenerative tourism and hotel management.

B.S. in Tourism Destination Management: This program merges a passion for travel with environmental consciousness. It addresses critical global issues like climate change, biodiversity loss, and cultural preservation through sustainable travel experiences. Students will learn to balance local development needs, sustainable resource use, and economic security by designing and evaluating tourism experiences using regenerative principles. There's a strong focus on project management so students can work in a wide variety of fields, such as in corporate or non-profit spaces.

B.S. in Regenerative Hotel Management: As demand for sustainable travel options rises, this program prepares students to lead in eco-friendly hospitality management. It encompasses aspects such as circular product management, waste reduction, and culturally enriching travel experiences. The course covers sustainable hospitality and supply chain management, equipping graduates for management positions in hotels, resorts, and smaller lodging facilities.

"A lot of work remains if the industry is going to be part of the solution to global socio-ecological challenges. Without a shift toward widespread adoption of sustainable and regenerative tourism, the industry will remain part of the problem instead of being part of the solution," said Dr. Horne.

These programs are framed through the concept of regenerative tourism and hospitality, which incorporates principles of sustainability that balance community vitality, environmental conservation, and economic viability while adding additional layers.

"Our graduates will be the obvious choice for employers in this sector and exemplars of what it means to be culturally competent, environmentally aware professionals. We are committed to nurturing individuals who are not just career-ready but are also equipped to make a meaningful impact in the world of sustainable travel and conservation," said Dr. Khoury.

Plans are underway to introduce graduate-level programs in these fields, further emphasizing the university's commitment to providing comprehensive and innovative education in environmental sustainability across multiple fields.

About Unity Environmental University

Serving over 7,500 students nationwide, with locations throughout the State of Maine, Unity Environmental University is a leader in sustainable education. The University is dedicated to nurturing environmentally competent professionals and inspiring individuals from diverse backgrounds to preserve our planet's ecosystems. Founded over 50 years ago, educational accessibility, flexibility, and sustainability are at the core of our institution's identity, influencing all aspects of our operations, from degree programs to global initiatives. Learn more about us by visiting unity.edu.

