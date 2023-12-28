Hot Rocks Investments plc: UNAUDITED INTERIM -2

Anzeige
Dow Jones News
28.12.2023 | 14:01
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) 
Hot Rocks Investments plc: UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2023 
28-Dec-2023 / 12:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
("Hot Rocks" or the "Company") 
 
UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2023 
 
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT 
 
I hereby present the interim results for the Company for the six months ended 30th September 2023. 
 
The Company is an active investor largely in junior natural resources companies. 
 
The Company made a total comprehensive loss of GBP41,367 for the period. The Company will not 
be paying a dividend. 
 
Cash at bank at 30th September 2023 was GBP 18,415. 
 
We now hold stakes in the following entities: 
 
Aqru plc 
D3 Energy 
Elephant Oil Corp 
Impact Oil & Gas Limited 
Mafula Energy Limited 
MedGold Resources Corp 
Minergy Limited 
Mosi Copper Limited 
New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited 
NFT Investments plc 
 
Pilar Gold Inc 
Rift Resources Limited 
Roquefort Therapeutics Limited 
Royal Road Minerals Limited 
Trigon Metals Inc 
Unicorn Mineral Resources plc 
 
Brian Rowbotham 
Non-Executive Chairman 
28 December 2023 
 
 
 
 
 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2023 
                                       6 Months     6 Months  Year to 
                                       to 30.9.23    to 30.9.22 31.3.23 
Continuing operations 
 
Revenue                                   0        0            0 
 
Operating expenses                              (30,882)     (38,995)   (78,178) 
Foreign exchange gain(loss) on available -for-sale financial assets      4,358            (30,108) 
 
                                       (15,061)     (35,108)  (62,462) 
Other (loss) - sale of financial assets at fair value through profit & 
loss account 
 
Fair value gains(losses) on financial assets                      218  (241,795)  (197,063) 
 
                                                     ______ 
                                        _______       ______ 
Loss from operations before taxation                        (41,367)  (315,898)  (367,811) 
 
 
 
Corporation tax                               0        0           0 
                                       ________      _____  ______ 
Loss for period                               (41,367)     (315,898)  (367,811) 
 
 
Total comprehensive expenditure for the period                (41,367)     (315,898)  (367,811) 
 
 
Loss per share (pence) 
 
Basic                                    (0.02)      (0.18)      (0.21) 
 
Diluted                                   (0.02)      (0.18)      (0.21) 
 
 
 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 
 
                                         6 Months to    6 Months  Year 
                                         30.9.23      to 30.9.22 to 
                                                        31.3.23 
AS AT 30TH SEPTEMBER 2023 
 
Assets 
 
Non-current assets 
 
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss                 385,171   389,826  385,171 
                                           _______      ______ ______ 
                                         385,171      389,826  385,171 
 
Current assets 
 
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss              293,333      331,098  344,393 
 
Trade and other receivables                           30,115       55,419 
                                                        606 
Cash and cash equivalents                            18,415       10,583    21,928 
                                         341,863      397,100  366,927 
 
Total assets                                   727,034      786,926  752,098 
 
 
Equity and liabilities 
 
Equity 
 
Called up share capital                             173,602      173,602  173,602 
 
Share premium account                              1,174,631     1,174,631 1,174,631 
 
Share based payment reserve                           115,600      115,600  115,600 
 
Retained loss                                  (1,030,827)    (937,548) (989,460) 
                                                    ______ ______ 
                                         433,006      526,285  474,373 
 
Current liabilities 
 
Trade and other payables                             294,028      260,641  277,725 
 
Total equity and liabilities                           727,034      786,926  752,098 
 
 
 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
CONDENSED CASH FLOW STATEMENT 
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2023 
                              6 Months                  Year to 
                             to 30.9.23        6 Months to 30.9.22 
                                                    31.3.23 
Cash flows from operating activities 
 
Operating loss                      (41,367)         (315,898)      (367,810) 
 
Adjustments: 
                                                       158 
Interest 
Fair value adjustment of financial assets through 
profit and loss                     (218)          241,795       197,063 
 
Loss on disposal of financial assets through profit 
and loss                         15,061          35,108         62,462 
 
                                                     30,108 
                                  (4,358) 
Foreign exchange (gain) loss 
 
Movements in working capital:                  (29,508)           -    39,601 
 
(Increase)decrease in trade and other receivables 
 
Increase in trade and other payables           16,302          15,040        32,065 
                               _______    _____            _____ 
Net cash used in operating activities          (44,088)         (23,955)       (6,353) 
 
 
Cash flows from investing activities 
 
Proceeds from disposal of financial assets through 
profit and loss                     125,650         13,643        62,300 
 
Acquisition of financial assets through profit and loss (85,075)         0          (70,025) 
                                ______     _____          _______ 
Net cash used in investing activities          40,575          13,643        (7,725) 
 
                               ______         ______      ______ 
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents          (3,513)         (10,312)       (14,078) 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the 
period                          21,928          76,314        36,006 
                                ______     ____          ______ 
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period    18,415          66,002        21,928

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC

ACCOUNTING POLICIES

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2023

Financial information

The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 Companies Act 2006. It has been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with the recognition and measurement criteria of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union.

The accounting policies used in the preparation of this set of condensed interim financial statements are consistent with those set out in the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023 were approved by the Board of Directors on 29 September 2023 and delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The report of the independent auditor on those accounts was unqualified.

The financial information for the six months ended 30 September 2023 has not been reviewed. As permitted, the Company has chosen not to adopt IAS 34 "Interim Financial Statements" in preparing this interim financial information.

Risks and uncertainties

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 28, 2023 07:30 ET (12:30 GMT)

The Board continually assesses and monitors the key risks of the business. The key risks that could affect the Company's medium-term performance and the factors that mitigate those risks have not substantially changed from those discussed in the Financial Statements to 31 March 2023.

Critical accounting estimates

The preparation of the condensed interim financial statements requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the end of the reporting period. Significant items subject to estimates are set out in the accounting policies of the Company's Financial Statements to 31 March 2023.

The Directors of the issuer are responsible for the content of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Hot Rocks Investments plc - Gavin Burnell: 020 7264 4546

Optiva Securities Ltd - Daniel Ingram: 020 3981 4178

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1WV3198 
Category Code: IR 
TIDM:     HRIP 
LEI Code:   213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 
Sequence No.: 294468 
EQS News ID:  1805153 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1805153&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 28, 2023 07:30 ET (12:30 GMT)

