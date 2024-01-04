DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT FOR KAUFMAN & BROAD SA _ 2023, decembre 31

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT FOR KAUFMAN & BROAD SA _ 2023, decembre 31 04-Jan-2024 / 10:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Paris, January 4th, 2024 Half-year liquidity contract statement for kaufman & broad SA In accordance with the liquidity contract signed by Kaufman & Broad SA with the bank Rothschild Martin Maurel on December 31st, 2023, the liquidity account held the following assets: -- Securities: 475 -- Cash: EUR1,442,810.00 Over the period from 07/01/2023 to 12/31/2023, a total of: Number of transactions carried out Number of shares traded Amount in EUR of transactions Purchase 2,797 125,693 3,372,963.46 Sale 2,498 125,718 3,376,386.24

Reminding liquidity contract on June 30th, 2023, the liquidity account held the following assets:

-- Securities: 500

-- Cash: EUR1,439,387.00

Contacts Chief Financial Officer Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com Press relations PRIMATICE: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline CACITTI -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com About KAUFMAN & BROAD For more than 50 years, KAUFMAN & BROAD has been designing, developing, building and selling apartments, single-family homes in communities, managed housing, retail areas, business spaces and offices buildings. As a designer and a true urban builder alongside regional authorities to develop new neighbourhoods and major urban projects, KAUFMAN & BROAD is one of the first French Developers-Builders by the combination of its size, profitability and the strength of its brand. Let us create a more virtuous city together. For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 31, 2023 with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") under number D.23-0210. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares. This press release does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public, an offer to sell or an offer to subscribe or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

