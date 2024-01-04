Anzeige
WKN: 934515 | ISIN: FR0004007813 | Ticker-Symbol: 3GH
Frankfurt
04.01.24
11:30 Uhr
29,250 Euro
+0,300
+1,04 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
04.01.2024 | 10:58
Kaufman & Broad SA: HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT FOR KAUFMAN & BROAD SA _ 2023, decembre 31

Kaufman & Broad SA: HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT FOR KAUFMAN & BROAD SA _ 2023, decembre 31 
04-Jan-2024 / 10:27 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Press release 
Paris, January 4th, 2024 
 
Half-year liquidity contract statement 
for kaufman & broad SA 
 
 
In accordance with the liquidity contract signed by Kaufman & Broad SA with the bank Rothschild Martin Maurel on 
December 31st, 2023, the liquidity account held the following assets: 
 
   --     Securities: 475 
   --     Cash: EUR1,442,810.00 
 
Over the period from 07/01/2023 to 12/31/2023, a total of: 
 
       Number of transactions carried out Number of shares traded Amount in EUR of transactions 
Purchase   2,797               125,693         3,372,963.46 
Sale     2,498               125,718         3,376,386.24

Reminding liquidity contract on June 30th, 2023, the liquidity account held the following assets:

-- Securities: 500

-- Cash: EUR1,439,387.00

This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr 

Contacts 
 
Chief Financial Officer 
Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com 
Press relations 
PRIMATICE: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr 
Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline CACITTI -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com 
About KAUFMAN & BROAD 
For more than 50 years, KAUFMAN & BROAD has been designing, developing, building and selling apartments, single-family 
homes in communities, managed housing, retail areas, business spaces and offices buildings. 
As a designer and a true urban builder alongside regional authorities to develop new neighbourhoods and major urban 
projects, KAUFMAN & BROAD is one of the first French Developers-Builders by the combination of its size, profitability 
and the strength of its brand. 
Let us create a more virtuous city together. 
For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 31, 2023 with the Autorité des marchés financiers 
(the "AMF") under number D.23-0210. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad 
(www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as 
the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 
of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect 
on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the 
market price of Kaufman & Broad shares. 
This press release does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public, an offer to sell 
or an offer to subscribe or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.