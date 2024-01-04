Anzeige
WKN: 851399 | ISIN: US4592001014
Tradegate
04.01.24
16:50 Uhr
147,50 Euro
+0,90
+0,61 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
147,45147,5016:51
147,45147,5516:52
ACCESSWIRE
04.01.2024
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

777: How To Upskill Faculty To Integrate AI in Higher Ed - With Lydia Logan, VP, Global Education & Workforce Development, Corporate Social Responsibility, IBM

Originally published by EdUp Experience

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / IBM

The EdUp Experience Podcast: YOUR Higher Education Podcast
We welcome YOU to America's leading higher education podcast! Higher Education is changing rapidly & the thoughts, ideas, & insights from today's brightest & most influential educational minds from across the globe are brought to YOU via The EdUp Experience.

In this episode,

YOUR guest is Lydia Logan, VP, Global Education & Workforce Development, Corporate Social Responsibility, IBM

Listen to the podcast here

Read more here

Image courtesy of EdUp

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
