Mineral Resource in Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 2.09 billion lbs of copper equivalent contained in 97.5 million tonnes or 1.75 billion lbs of copper, 845 thousand ounces of gold, 5.5 million ounces of silver

Additionally, Inferred Mineral Resources of 157 million lbs of copper equivalent contained in 11.0 million tonnes, 127 million lbs of copper, 70 thousand ounces of gold, 907 thousand ounces of silver



Grade and Mineral Resource Increase: Achieved a remarkable 26% increase in the Copper total grade, an 11% increase in CuEq total grade, and a 16% rise in CuEq pounds compared to the 2021 Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate.

Significant Starter Pit: A sizable starter pit comprises 19.1 million tonnes at 1.1% CuEq, all in the Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources categories.

Favorable Metallurgy: Preliminary test work has confirmed very favorable metallurgical characteristics.

Expansion Potential: Confirmed potential for Opemiska's expansion within the pit, at depth with an out-of-pit (underground) mining scenario, and growth of the satellite pits to the east, as well as in proximity to the Cooke and Robitaille Mines.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2024) - Orecap Invest Corp. (TSXV: OCI) (OTCQB: ORFDF) (the "Company" or "Orecap") is pleased to announce that QC Copper and Gold (TSXV: QCCU) (OTC: QCCUF), an Orecap portfolio company in which it owns 5 million shares, released an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Opemiska Project in Quebec's Chapais-Chibougamau District. This MRE reflects a significant increase in grade and contained metal, attributed to extensive drilling and QC Copper's technical team's two-year recompilation and reinterpretation of geological data. Significant qualitative improvements within the project's geological model have also been made. With this MRE, Opemiska has the highest copper grade among open pit copper deposits, with over 1 billion pounds of copper contained in Canada.

Full Details on QC Copper's updated MRE can be found on QC Copper's news release:

QC Copper Presents Canada's Highest Grade Open Pit Copper Deposit with Opemiska's Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

Orecap's Current Equity Holdings include:

Company (Ticker) Shares Owned (% of Outstanding Shares) QC Copper and Gold (TSXV: QCCU) (OTCQB: QCCUF) 5,059,752 / (~3%) Awale Resources (TSXV: ARIC) 8,333,332 / (~15%) Mistango River Resources (CSE: MIS) 24,708,975 / (~14%) American Eagle Gold (TSXV: AE) (OTCQB: AMEGF) 11,863,244 / (~11%) Cuprum Corp. (PrivateCo) 29,500,000 / (~43%)

About Orecap Invest Corp.

Orecap seeks Special Situation investments in the natural resource sector that offer shareholders diverse exposure to high returns in precious and critical metal assets and businesses. Orecap has significant equity positions in portfolio companies, such as American Eagle Gold (TSXV: AE) (OTCQB: AMEGF), QC Copper and Gold (TSXV: QCCU) (OTCQB: QCCUF), Mistango (CSE: MIS), Awale Resources (TSXV: ARIC), and Cuprum Corp. in addition to owning a broad portfolio of land packages focussed on gold, copper and zinc. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is a 9.9% shareholder and holds an option to acquire up to a 75% interest in Orecap's Knight and McGarry projects in exchange for spending $60 million on the Projects.

About QC Copper and Gold and the Opemiska Copper Complex

The Opemiska Copper Complex is adjacent to Chapais, Quebec, within the Chibougamau district. Opemiska is also within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and within the boundaries of the Province of Quebec's Plan Nord, which promotes and funds infrastructure and development of natural resource projects. The 100%-QC Copper owned Opemiska Property covers 24,544 hectares and includes the past-producing Springer, Perry, Robitaille and Cooke mines, previously-owned and operated by Falconbridge between 1953-1991. The project hosts excellent on-site infrastructure, including a power station and direct access to Highway 113 and the Canadian National Railway. The Cooke and Robitaille Mines are situated on the Cooke-Robitaille option claims and QC Copper is working through its obligations regarding the option and has the financial resources and expects to exercise the option in due course. All the other claims that comprise the Greater Opemiska Project are wholly-owned by QC Copper and Gold Inc.

For the latest videos from Orecap, Ore Group, and all things Mining, subscribe to our YouTube Channel: youtube.com/@theoregroup

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director and Vice President Exploration for QC Copper & Gold, a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

Forward-Looking Statements

