Halberd Corporation: Halberd Corp. Signs Significant Revenue Sharing Agreement with Athena GTX

Athena will employ its successful history of securing government contracts, spearheading such initiatives

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) is thrilled to declare the formalization of a profitable revenue-sharing accord with Athena GTX, Inc., of Johnston, Iowa, (www.athenagtx.com). Athena GTX is a private enterprise specializing in providing medical care solutions tailored for first responders in both civilian and government sectors.

Athena's 20+ year history of innovative research and development funding from the government (representing 60% of its income historically) in terms of multi-year contracts and grants, and specifically, novel military products and services averaged about $4-5 million per year with substantial growth still ongoing in these markets. This agreement aligns Athena GTX's proven expertise and vast connections with breakthrough Intellectual property owned by Halberd. Together, their 2024 aggressive development plans include rapid release of products into a market Halberd has not been able to tap into for both Halberd's innovative Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) nasal spray therapy and LDN+ for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), suicidal ideation, pain, anxiety, and drug/alcohol addiction common in returning veterans. This, according to new highly exciting government proposals, suggests an enormously exciting year ahead , particularly with the feedback received from these agencies.

Dr. Mark Darrah, CEO of Athena, stated; "The combination of ongoing University research on Halberd's unique concept products today, with very credible preliminary results, and the enormous market demands we serve, is a natural win-win for both companies. Our plan is to bolster funding in these efforts, capture new research dollars from the government, and push the technology solutions through the FDA and into vertical markets expeditiously. These product solutions dovetail nicely into what we do now and whom we serve. I could not be more pleased!

Recent business analyses detailed our five-year plan forward documenting a compelling market demand and overall an $80 billion potential diversified market expanding at impressive annual growth rates. With Athena's 2024-2026 revenue projections nearly doubling, the Athena partnership with Halberd now represents unparalleled growth projections for both companies."

Peter Croden, Chairman of the Board of CrodenHealth Corp. (another new joint venture partner of Halberd) and former President of Upjohn/Pfizer Canada as well as later Global President of Upjohn/Pfizer Animal Health Division in Germany, stated, "CrodenHealth Corp. is looking forward to a very successful relationship with Athena GTX and the Halberd Corporation. And, yes, it is going to be a great year in 2024!!."

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President and CEO of Halberd Corporation, added, "Beginning 2023, the task ahead looked daunting- - Halberd needed seven key elements in order to seriously plan for future commercial applications for our technology products, and these were:

Research funding for our base antibody/antigen experimentation at Youngstown State University; Research funding for our continuing animal testing at Mississippi State University; Funding for potential clinical trials of our patented LDN+ drug and our patent-pending TBI nasal spray; Funding for potential FDA certification testing of both products; Knowledge of how to work with the military and a reputation as a qualified supplier with the purchasing agents at the military agencies; Experience in launching biomedical products into the market; and Contacts with Big Pharma for potential future ventures and a potential eventual lucrative buyout.

I can safely say that we have secured all of the desired elements with our newly announced ventures with CrodenHealth Corp and Athena GTX. It has taken many months to put this master plan into form, but we have finally assembled the perfect team. We expect great things to happen rather quickly in 2024 because some of the advanced steps have already been initiated. More news to be issued shortly."

To get the latest on Halberd's exciting developments, subscribe by submitting this form.

(https://halberdcorporation.com/contact-us/).

For more information please contact:

William A. Hartman

w.hartman@halberdcorporation.com

support@halberdcorporation.com

www.halberdcorporation.com

Twitter: @HalberdC

About Athena GTX, Inc.

Athena GTX is a certified DoD small business with Corporate Headquarters in Johnston, Iowa. Athena focuses development on wearables and highly mobile, wirelessly connected monitoring technologies, and transitioning those to key markets to meet unmet needs of first responders worldwide. Wireless Patient Monitoring - Athena GTX connects patient and provider About - Athena GTX® Inc.

About CrodenHealth Corp

"We help scale amazing companies!"SM

CrodenHealth Corp. is a powerful modern team in healthcare. CrodenHealth Corp ensures clients achieve profitable growth through branding, strategic marketing, & tailored go to market strategies. With an exceptional team of marketing and industry experts, we collaborate with our clients to develop or optimize strategies and support successful implementation while maximizing return on investment (ROI).

See: http://crodenhealth.com/

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed 22 related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Company' cautions our readers that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties and associated estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Halberd Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

(C) 2024, Halberd Corporation

SOURCE: Halberd Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com