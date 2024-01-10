Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition: Irina Shayk and Thierry Henry star in celebratory campaign for DJWE's 20th edition

LONDON and DOHA, Qatar, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The epitome of luxury and design, the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE), is poised to mark its 20?? edition from February 5 - 11. Featuring the world's most coveted luxury watches, jewellery, diamonds, gold, and silverware, the exhibition will host visitors from over 175 countries, offering unparalleled access to international brands including Chanel, Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Bulgari, Rolex, Patek Philippe, and IWC, among others.

Visit Qatar unveils its new 'Jewellery Connoisseurs' campaign for the event, featuring supermodel and TV personality Irina Shayk, along with the iconic French football legend turned sports broadcaster, Thierry Henry. The campaign showcases an exclusive collection of extraordinary jewellery and timepieces with support from five of the long-standing patrons and partners from Qatar who provided exclusive access to film their most iconic pieces and brands, including 51 East, Ali bin Ali, Alfardan Jewellery, Al Majed, and Bulgari.

Directed by Luca Caon, the captivating campaign film is complemented by a stunning photoshoot lensed by fashion photographer Rowan Papier.

Hessa Al-Thani, Head of Marketing Planning at Qatar Tourism, commented: "This year's event will mark an incredible 20 years since DJWE's inception. The event has become an extraordinary showcase of the world's most exclusive jewellery and timepieces, and is for those who appreciate high-end artistry. It is the glamour in Qatar's annual events calendar as the nation continues its uphill trajectory as the fastest growing tourism destination in the region."

Thierry Henry commented on his debut for DJWE: "Throughout my career, I have always appreciated the best in design and luxury. I am a keen follower of the watches industry and admire the dedication, expertise, and years of training required for the creation of a timepiece. I am really excited to experience the entire exhibition and all that it has to offer and will be on the lookout for special pieces, designers, and craftsmen. I am also looking forward to taking in broader cultural highlights of Qatar."

Irina Shayk commented: "I am happy to continue my partnership with Visit Qatar via the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition in 2024. Their commitment to spotlighting the best in luxury creates a real sense of discovery, and I know their pieces will become family heirlooms to be passed down generation after generation."

The film was shot at the magnificent Katara Towers and Raffles Doha Hotel affiliated to Katara Hospitality, DJWE's official hospitality partner.

