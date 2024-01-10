Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2024) - Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ) ("Arya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of Phase 1 drill program on the company's historic Dunlop Ni-Cu project in northern Saskatchewan. The program consisted of 8 drill holes totalling 1045m (Table 1) and was completed between December 7th and 17th, 2023. Alpha Drilling based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan was contracted to complete the drilling.

The drill program was designed to test favourable Nickel-Copper targets identified within the historic Dunlop Ni-Cu Zone by the company's technical team. The program concentrated on drilling targets identified at the East Zone. The program was successful in intersecting the mineralized pyroxenite in all holes. Visually, the mineralization appears to be of similar nature to the zone intersected in the historic drilling, 3-5% disseminated and bleby pyrrhotite with trace to 1% pentlandite and chalcopyrite. Locally, on a meter scale, sulphide content increases to 30%. The core is currently being cut at a secure facility in La Ronge, Saskatchewan, once cutting is complete the samples will be shipped to SRC Labs in Saskatoon for analysis. All assay results are pending.

The project is located 37km north of La Ronge via Provincial Highway 102 and then an 8km bush road heading west to Nemeiben Lake provides excellent access. A powerline runs along Provincial Highway 102 and would provide easy access to hydro for the project site. The Company has all the necessary permits to conduct exploration drilling on the Dunlop Nickel-Copper project.

Previous drilling in 1960-1980 identified a historical deposit totalling 18.11 million tonnes of Ni, and Cu mineralization of which 12.83 million tonnes were considered able to be mined as an open pit and the balance by underground mining. Grades ranged from 0.55% Ni - 1.46% Ni and 0.15% Cu - 0.39% Cu with assays of up to 0.35% Cr and 0.15% Co -Source Reference: SMDI#0749 Saskatchewan Mineral Database Identification Number- (see Company News Release: https://aryaresourcesltd.com/pdf/2023-03-02_NR.pdf).

Table 1: Fall 2023 Drill Program; Dunlop Ni-Cu Project, Nemeiben Lake

Hole # UTM E UTM N Elevation

(m) Az TN Dip Final

Depth

(m) AR23-001 489275 6130814 400.9 0.0 -50 200.0 AR23-002 489275 6130867 396.7 0.0 -50 155.0 AR23-003 489222 6130867 397.1 0.0 -55 164.0 AR23-004 489325 6130845 395.6 0.0 -50 140.0 AR23-005 489325 6130900 390.5 0.0 -50 119.0 AR23-006 489225 6130918 390.4 0.0 -55 125.0 AR23-007 489275 6130945 390.7 0.0 -55 65.0 AR23-008 489275 6130945 390.7 0.0 -70 74.0

Kevin Wells, P.Geo, a consulting geologist to the Company, is the independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About the Company

Arya Resources Ltd (TSXV: RBZ) is a tier-2 listed mining and mineral exploration Company. The Company is focused on acquiring, exploring and development of "critical minerals" as well as energy-metals projects including Gold, Uranium, Lithium and Rare Earth elements in stable jurisdictions.

