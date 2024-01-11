Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.01.2024

WKN: A1H57G | ISIN: GB00B60BWY28 | Ticker-Symbol: 2HM
Frankfurt
11.01.24
08:06 Uhr
0,095 Euro
-0,001
-0,53 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES
HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES PLC0,095-0,53 %
PASOFINO GOLD LIMITED0,312+4,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.