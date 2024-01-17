Willis Towers Watson US LLC: WTW launches new large and complex client growth team

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced the formation of a newly created team, Strategic Client Engagement Leaders (SCELs), focused on driving growth of large, complex clients within the twelve industry vertical divisions of Corporate Risk & Broking, North America (CRB NA) at WTW. Building upon the success of CRB NA's existing client advocacy strategy, this expanded structure targeting large and complex accounts will amplify the business' ambitions of being the market-leading, industry-focused broker.



The SCEL role, which is geography-agnostic, combines a hybrid of sales, strategic consulting, and executive stewardship aimed at delivering an exceptional client experience. The new SCEL team brings a diversity of thought to support ongoing risk management challenges and objectives, while also anticipating emerging client risks.

Reporting to Louise Pennington, Head of Strategic Client Engagement, the SCEL team includes:

Ken Gould: Ken joined WTW from Lockton in October 2023. Ken has been leading large, complex risk management client engagements for 35 years, and brings a unique ability to manage strategic client service while driving revenue growth within the Fortune 1000 segment;

Ken joined WTW from Lockton in October 2023. Ken has been leading large, complex risk management client engagements for 35 years, and brings a unique ability to manage strategic client service while driving revenue growth within the Fortune 1000 segment; Nikki Hall Jones: Nikki joined from the WTW Health, Wealth and Career (HWC) Investment Team, where she was part of the Insurance Investment Advisory Group. She brings to the new role a wealth of client management experience from her 19+ years working at the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC);

Nikki joined from the WTW Health, Wealth and Career (HWC) Investment Team, where she was part of the Insurance Investment Advisory Group. She brings to the new role a wealth of client management experience from her 19+ years working at the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC); Michael Reese: Michael joined from the WTW Health, Wealth and Career (HWC) Investment Team having worked at WTW for 15+ years in a variety of roles. Most recently Michael was responsible for driving revenue growth within WTW's "Fund of Funds" solutions and advisory business as a key member of WTW's Investments Team. He also brings a diverse background of industry knowledge after working in virtually every industry, with a deep understanding of the key requirements of functions including finance, human resources, and strategy;

Michael joined from the WTW Health, Wealth and Career (HWC) Investment Team having worked at WTW for 15+ years in a variety of roles. Most recently Michael was responsible for driving revenue growth within WTW's "Fund of Funds" solutions and advisory business as a key member of WTW's Investments Team. He also brings a diverse background of industry knowledge after working in virtually every industry, with a deep understanding of the key requirements of functions including finance, human resources, and strategy; Lori Seidenberg: Lori joined WTW in January 2024 from BlackRock, where she most recently served as the Global Director of Insurance in their Private Market Funds vertical. Her risk management experience includes strength in financial institutions and asset management and expands to include real estate, infrastructure and the energy industries. Lori also currently serves as the President of the New York chapter of RIMS and has served on the board of the Spencer Foundation for several years;

Lori joined WTW in January 2024 from BlackRock, where she most recently served as the Global Director of Insurance in their Private Market Funds vertical. Her risk management experience includes strength in financial institutions and asset management and expands to include real estate, infrastructure and the energy industries. Lori also currently serves as the President of the New York chapter of RIMS and has served on the board of the Spencer Foundation for several years; Angela Taylor: Angela joined WTW in May 2023, bringing a wealth of experience from her role as Global Risk Manager for Equitable Life Insurance. She brings a deep understanding of risk management across multiple industries, and is an active member of the Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Advisory Council for RIMS, while also serving as a board member of the National African American Insurance Association (NAAIA) in Charlotte, North Carolina;



Louise Pennington commented, "This SCEL team is an outstanding group of seasoned professionals with diverse backgrounds and experience, driven to significantly grow the business while delivering exceptional client service and strategic advice. I am thrilled to work with this team to help our clients navigate the ever-changing risk environment."

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success-and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media Contacts

Douglas Menelly

Douglas.Menelly@wtwco.com +1 (516) 972 0380

Arnelle Sullivan

Arnelle.Sullivan@wtwco.com +1 (718) 208-0474

