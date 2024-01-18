Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.01.2024
WKN: A3DMG3 | ISIN: SE0018397184
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
18.01.2024 | 15:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Artificial Solutions Intern. AB (32/24)

With effect from January 19, 2024, the subscription rights in Artificial
Solutions Intern. AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue up until and including January 30, 2024. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   ASAI TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021310547              
Order book ID:  319379                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from January 19, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Artificial
Solutions Intern. AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   ASAI BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021310554              
Order book ID:  319380                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB
