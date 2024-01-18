Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Artificial Solutions Intern. AB (32/24)

With effect from January 19, 2024, the subscription rights in Artificial Solutions Intern. AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including January 30, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ASAI TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021310547 Order book ID: 319379 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from January 19, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Artificial Solutions Intern. AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ASAI BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021310554 Order book ID: 319380 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB