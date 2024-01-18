Anzeige
First Acceptance Corp.: First Acceptance Corporation Named to 2024 OTCQX Best 50

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / First Acceptance Corporation (OTCQX:FACO) is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2024 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2024 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2023.

For the complete 2024 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visit

https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/2024_OTCQX_Best_50.pdf.

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About First Acceptance Corporation

First Acceptance Corporation is an insurance holding company headquartered in Nashville that underwrites non-standard personal automobile insurance through insurance companies known as the First Acceptance Insurance Group.

Additional information about First Acceptance Corporation can be found online at www.firstacceptance.com.

Company Contact:

Michael J. Bodayle
615.844.2885

SOURCE: First Acceptance Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

