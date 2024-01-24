Anzeige
WKN: A0RP04 | ISIN: CH0102993182 | Ticker-Symbol: 9TC
Lang & Schwarz
24.01.24
13:54 Uhr
125,50 Euro
+1,00
+0,80 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
123,00128,0013:55
0,0000,00008:00
PR Newswire
24.01.2024 | 12:00
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TE Connectivity, LTD: TE Connectivity announces first quarter results for fiscal year 2024

EPS above guidance driven by significant margin expansion; first quarter record cash flow

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) today reported results for the fiscal first quarter ended Dec. 29, 2023 .

First Quarter Highlights

  • Net sales were $3.83 billion, in line with guidance, essentially flat on a reported basis year over year and down 1% organically.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations were $5.76, including a one-time tax-related benefit, and adjusted EPS were $1.84, up 20% year over year.
  • Orders were $3.8 billion, up 4% year over year, with year-over-year growth in all segments.
  • Operating margins were 18.2% and adjusted operating margins were 19.1%, up 290 basis points year over year.
  • Cash flow from operating activities was $719 million and free cash flow was $570 million, both first quarter records.
  • Deployed approximately $1 billion of capital in the quarter, including approximately $600 million returned to shareholders and approximately $350 million used for the acquisition of Schaffner.
  • Company named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the 12th consecutive year.

"I'm pleased with our strong performance in our first quarter, as our teams delivered earnings above guidance driven by significant margin expansion, along with record free cash flow, in what remains a dynamic market environment," said TE Connectivity CEO Terrence Curtin . "Our industry-leading innovations and global position in automotive connectivity, including a strong presence in Asia, once again allowed us to outperform the market and deliver year-over-year growth in our Transportation segment. In our Industrial segment, we continued to benefit from growth in renewable energy, commercial air and medical applications. Our Communications segment delivered margins in the high teens, and we anticipate revenue growth in artificial intelligence applications as we move through the year. We expect to deliver strong margin performance at the company level throughout fiscal year 2024 as we continue to execute on operational levers, while benefiting from the diversity and positioning of our portfolio around key long-term growth trends."

Second Quarter FY24 Outlook
For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the company expects net sales of approximately $3.95 billion . GAAP EPS from continuing operations are expected to be approximately $1.75, up 31% year over year, with adjusted EPS of approximately $1.82, up 10% year over year.

Information about TE Connectivity's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the attached tables.

Conference Call and Webcast
The company will hold a conference call for investors today beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET . The conference call may be accessed in the following ways:

  • At TE Connectivity's website: investors.te.com
  • By telephone: For both "listen-only" participants and those participants who wish to take part in the question-and-answer portion of the call, the dial-in number in the United States is (888) 330-3417 and for international callers, the dial-in number is (646) 960-0804
  • A replay of the conference call will be available on TE Connectivity's investor website at investors.te.com at 11:30 a.m. ET on Jan. 24, 2024 .

About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, renewable energy, automated factories, data centers, medical technology and more. With more than 85,000 employees, including 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We present non-GAAP performance and liquidity measures as we believe it is appropriate for investors to consider adjusted financial measures in addition to results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures provide supplemental information and should not be considered replacements for results in accordance with GAAP. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for planning and forecasting purposes and in its decision-making processes related to the operations of our company. We believe these measures provide meaningful information to us and investors because they enhance the understanding of our operating performance, ability to generate cash, and the trends of our business. Additionally, we believe that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses in evaluating our operations. The primary limitation of these measures is that they exclude the financial impact of items that would otherwise either increase or decrease our reported results. This limitation is best addressed by using these non-GAAP financial measures in combination with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in order to better understand the amounts, character, and impact of any increase or decrease in reported amounts. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.

The following provides additional information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures:

  • Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) - represents net sales growth (decline) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, and acquisitions and divestitures that occurred in the preceding twelve months, if any. Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) is a useful measure of our performance because it excludes items that are not completely under management's control, such as the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and items that do not reflect the underlying growth of the company, such as acquisition and divestiture activity. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.
  • Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin - represent operating income and operating margin, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, and other income or charges, if any. We utilize these adjusted measures in combination with operating income and operating margin to assess segment level operating performance and to provide insight to management in evaluating segment operating plan execution and market conditions. Adjusted Operating Income is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.
  • Adjusted Other Income (Expense), Net - represents net other income (expense) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items.
  • Adjusted Income Tax (Expense) Benefit and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate - represent income tax (expense) benefit and effective tax rate, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) after adjusting for the tax effect of special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any.
  • Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations - represents income from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects.
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share - represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.
  • Free Cash Flow (FCF) - is a useful measure of our ability to generate cash. The difference between net cash provided by operating activities (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) and Free Cash Flow consists mainly of significant cash outflows and inflows that we believe are useful to identify. We believe Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors as it provides insight into the primary cash flow metric used by management to monitor and evaluate cash flows generated from our operations. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding voluntary pension contributions and the cash impact of special items, if any, minus net capital expenditures. Voluntary pension contributions are excluded from the GAAP financial measure because this activity is driven by economic financing decisions rather than operating activity. Certain special items, including cash paid (collected) pursuant to collateral requirements related to cross-currency swap contracts, are also excluded by management in evaluating Free Cash Flow. Net capital expenditures consist of capital expenditures less proceeds from the sale of property, plant, and equipment. These items are subtracted because they represent long-term commitments. In the calculation of Free Cash Flow, we subtract certain cash items that are ultimately within management's and the Board of Directors' discretion to direct and may imply that there is less or more cash available for our programs than the most comparable GAAP financial measure indicates. It should not be inferred that the entire Free Cash Flow amount is available for future discretionary expenditures, as our definition of Free Cash Flow does not consider certain non-discretionary expenditures, such as debt payments. In addition, we may have other discretionary expenditures, such as discretionary dividends, share repurchases, and business acquisitions, that are not considered in the calculation of Free Cash Flow.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results, performance, financial condition or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, financial condition or achievements. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have no intention and are under no obligation to update or alter (and expressly disclaim any such intention or obligation to do so) our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. The forward-looking statements in this release include statements addressing our future financial condition and operating results. Examples of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the extent, severity and duration of business interruptions, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") negatively affecting our business operations; business, economic, competitive and regulatory risks, such as conditions affecting demand for products in the automotive and other industries we serve; competition and pricing pressure; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and commodity prices; natural disasters and political, economic and military instability in countries in which we operate, including continuing military conflict in certain parts of the world; developments in the credit markets; future goodwill impairment; compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations; and the possible effects on us of changes in tax laws, tax treaties and other legislation, including the effects of Swiss tax reform. In addition, the extent to which COVID-19 will impact our business and our financial results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted. More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in TE Connectivity Ltd.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Sept 29, 2023, as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports filed by us with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)














For the Quarters Ended


December 29,


December 30,


2023


2022


(in millions, except per share data)

Net sales

$

3,831


$

3,841

Cost of sales


2,507



2,654

Gross margin


1,324



1,187

Selling, general, and administrative expenses


424



392

Research, development, and engineering expenses


173



173

Acquisition and integration costs


8



9

Restructuring and other charges, net


21



111

Operating income


698



502

Interest income


22



9

Interest expense


(18)



(21)

Other expense, net


(3)



(5)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes


699



485

Income tax (expense) benefit


1,105



(87)

Income from continuing operations


1,804



398

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes


(1)



(1)

Net income

$

1,803


$

397







Basic earnings per share:






Income from continuing operations

$

5.80


$

1.26

Loss from discontinued operations


-



-

Net income


5.80



1.25







Diluted earnings per share:






Income from continuing operations

$

5.76


$

1.25

Loss from discontinued operations


-



-

Net income


5.76



1.24







Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:






Basic


311



317

Diluted


313



319

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)














December 29,


September 29,


2023


2023


(in millions, except share data)

Assets






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,170


$

1,661

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $37 and $30, respectively


2,828



2,967

Inventories


2,783



2,552

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


660



712

Total current assets


7,441



7,892

Property, plant, and equipment, net


3,854



3,754

Goodwill


5,836



5,463

Intangible assets, net


1,278



1,175

Deferred income taxes


3,852



2,600

Other assets


810



828

Total assets

$

23,071


$

21,712

Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity






Current liabilities:






Short-term debt

$

613


$

682

Accounts payable


1,690



1,563

Accrued and other current liabilities


1,708



2,218

Total current liabilities


4,011



4,463

Long-term debt


3,585



3,529

Long-term pension and postretirement liabilities


744



728

Deferred income taxes


188



185

Income taxes


380



365

Other liabilities


914



787

Total liabilities


9,822



10,057

Commitments and contingencies






Redeemable noncontrolling interests


108



104

Equity:






TE Connectivity Ltd. shareholders' equity:






Common shares, CHF 0.57 par value, 322,470,281 shares authorized and issued


142



142

Accumulated earnings


14,678



12,947

Treasury shares, at cost, 13,050,787 and 10,487,742 shares, respectively


(1,695)



(1,380)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


11



(158)

Total TE Connectivity Ltd. shareholders' equity


13,136



11,551

Noncontrolling interests


5



-

Total equity


13,141



11,551

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity

$

23,071


$

21,712

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)














For the Quarters Ended


December 29,


December 30,


2023


2022


(in millions)

Cash flows from operating activities:






Net income

$

1,803


$

397

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes


1



1

Income from continuing operations


1,804



398

Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization


194



187

Deferred income taxes


(1,217)



(35)

Non-cash lease cost


34



34

Provision for losses on accounts receivable and inventories


42



51

Share-based compensation expense


34



32

Other


40



49

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions and divestitures:






Accounts receivable, net


127



(54)

Inventories


(282)



(324)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


(48)



(86)

Accounts payable


128



149

Accrued and other current liabilities


(239)



(39)

Income taxes


12



25

Other


90



194

Net cash provided by operating activities


719



581

Cash flows from investing activities:






Capital expenditures


(151)



(183)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment


2



1

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired


(349)



(109)

Proceeds from divestiture of business, net of cash retained by business sold


38



-

Other


(8)



26

Net cash used in investing activities


(468)



(265)

Cash flows from financing activities:






Net decrease in commercial paper


(69)



(139)

Repayment of debt


(1)



(4)

Proceeds from exercise of share options


11



11

Repurchase of common shares


(476)



(287)

Payment of common share dividends to shareholders


(183)



(178)

Other


(27)



(24)

Net cash used in financing activities


(745)



(621)

Effect of currency translation on cash


3



10

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


(491)



(295)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period


1,661



1,088

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

1,170


$

793







Supplemental cash flow information:






Interest paid on debt, net

$

5


$

12

Income taxes paid, net of refunds


100



98

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)














For the Quarters Ended


December 29,


December 30,


2023


2022


(in millions)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

719


$

581

Capital expenditures, net


(149)



(182)

Free cash flow(1)

$

570


$

399







(1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)


























For the Quarters Ended



December 29,



December 30,



2023



2022



($ in millions)


Net Sales





Net Sales




Transportation Solutions

$

2,373





$

2,259




Industrial Solutions


1,025






1,060




Communications Solutions


433






522




Total

$

3,831





$

3,841





























Operating


Operating



Operating


Operating



Income


Margin



Income


Margin


Transportation Solutions

$

478


20.1

%


$

282


12.5

%

Industrial Solutions


141


13.8




156


14.7


Communications Solutions


79


18.2




64


12.3


Total

$

698


18.2

%


$

502


13.1

%


























Adjusted


Adjusted



Adjusted


Adjusted



Operating


Operating



Operating


Operating



Income (1)


Margin (1)



Income (1)


Margin (1)


Transportation Solutions

$

495


20.9

%


$

358


15.8

%

Industrial Solutions


155


15.1




175


16.5


Communications Solutions


81


18.7




89


17.0


Total

$

731


19.1

%


$

622


16.2

%













(1) Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NET SALES GROWTH (DECLINE) (UNAUDITED)






































Change in Net Sales for the Quarter Ended December 29, 2023


versus Net Sales for the Quarter Ended December 30, 2022


Net Sales



Organic Net Sales





Acquisition/


Growth (Decline)



Growth (Decline) (1)



Translation (2)


(Divestitures)


($ in millions)

Transportation Solutions (3):


















Automotive

$

127


7.7

%


$

135


8.1

%


$

17


$

(25)

Commercial transportation


8


2.3




2


0.7




6



-

Sensors


(21)


(8.0)




(24)


(9.2)




3



-

Total


114


5.0




113


5.0




26



(25)

Industrial Solutions (3):


















Industrial equipment


(104)


(24.0)




(115)


(26.3)




11



-

Aerospace, defense, and marine


26


9.8




33


12.5




4



(11)

Energy


16


8.5




3


1.4




3



10

Medical


27


15.6




27


15.6




-



-

Total


(35)


(3.3)




(52)


(4.9)




18



(1)

Communications Solutions (3):


















Data and devices


(50)


(15.2)




(50)


(15.2)




-



-

Appliances


(39)


(20.2)




(39)


(20.2)




-



-

Total


(89)


(17.0)




(89)


(17.0)




-



-

Total

$

(10)


(0.3)

%


$

(28)


(0.7)

%


$

44


$

(26)



















(1) Organic net sales growth (decline) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

(2) Represents the change in net sales resulting from changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

(3) Industry end market information is presented consistently with our internal management reporting and may be periodically revised as management deems
necessary.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


For the Quarter Ended December 29, 2023


(UNAUDITED)









































Adjustments









Acquisition-


Restructuring










Related


and Other




Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)


Charges, Net (1)


Tax Items (2)


(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)


Operating income:

















Transportation Solutions

$

478



$

-


$

14


$

3


$

495


Industrial Solutions


141




7



6



1



155


Communications Solutions


79




1



1



-



81


Total

$

698



$

8


$

21


$

4


$

731



















Operating margin


18.2

%












19.1

%


















Other expense, net

$

(3)



$

-


$

-


$

-


$

(3)



















Income tax (expense) benefit

$

1,105



$

(1)


$

(5)


$

(1,254)


$

(155)



















Effective tax rate


(158.1)

%












21.2

%


















Income from continuing operations

$

1,804



$

7


$

16


$

(1,250)


$

577



















Diluted earnings per share from
continuing operations

$

5.76



$

0.02


$

0.05


$

(3.99)


$

1.84



















(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in
effect for each such jurisdiction.


(2) Includes an $874 million net income tax benefit associated with a ten-year tax credit obtained by a Swiss subsidiary and a $262 million income tax
benefit related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets as a result of a corporate tax rate increase in Switzerland. Also includes a $118 million income
tax benefit associated with the tax impacts of a legal entity restructuring with related costs of $4 million recorded in selling, general, and
administrative expenses for other non-income taxes.


(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.


TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


For the Quarter Ended December 30, 2022


(UNAUDITED)



































Adjustments









Acquisition-


Restructuring








Related


and Other


Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)


Charges, Net (1)


(Non-GAAP) (2)



($ in millions, except per share data)


Operating income:














Transportation Solutions

$

282



$

2


$

74


$

358


Industrial Solutions


156




6



13



175


Communications Solutions


64




1



24



89


Total

$

502



$

9


$

111


$

622
















Operating margin


13.1

%









16.2

%















Other expense, net

$

(5)



$

-


$

-


$

(5)
















Income tax expense

$

(87)



$

(2)


$

(29)


$

(118)
















Effective tax rate


17.9

%









19.5

%















Income from continuing operations

$

398



$

7


$

82


$

487
















Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$

1.25



$

0.02


$

0.26


$

1.53
















(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in
effect for each such jurisdiction.


(2) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.


TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023


(UNAUDITED)



































Adjustments









Acquisition-


Restructuring








Related


and Other


Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)


Charges, Net (1)


(Non-GAAP) (2)



($ in millions, except per share data)


Operating income:














Transportation Solutions

$

333



$

-


$

78


$

411


Industrial Solutions


134




7



33



174


Communications Solutions


70




1



8



79


Total

$

537



$

8


$

119


$

664
















Operating margin


12.9

%









16.0

%















Other expense, net

$

(4)



$

-


$

-


$

(4)
















Income tax expense

$

(100)



$

(1)


$

(26)


$

(127)
















Effective tax rate


19.0

%









19.5

%















Income from continuing operations

$

425



$

7


$

93


$

525
















Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$

1.34



$

0.02


$

0.29


$

1.65
















(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws
in effect for each such jurisdiction.


(2) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.


TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


For the Year Ended September 29, 2023


(UNAUDITED)









































Adjustments









Acquisition-


Restructuring










Related


and Other




Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)


Charges, Net (1)


Tax Items (2)


(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)


Operating income:

















Transportation Solutions

$

1,451



$

3


$

211


$

-


$

1,665


Industrial Solutions


602




27



84



-



713


Communications Solutions


251




3



45



-



299


Total

$

2,304



$

33


$

340


$

-


$

2,677



















Operating margin


14.4

%












16.7

%


















Other expense, net

$

(16)



$

-


$

-


$

-


$

(16)



















Income tax expense

$

(364)



$

(6)


$

(85)


$

(49)


$

(504)



















Effective tax rate


16.0

%












19.1

%


















Income from continuing operations

$

1,904



$

27


$

255


$

(49)


$

2,137



















Diluted earnings per share from
continuing operations

$

6.01



$

0.09


$

0.80


$

(0.15)


$

6.74



















(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in
effect for each such jurisdiction.


(2) Represents income tax benefits associated with a decrease in the valuation allowance for certain tax loss and credit carryforwards.


(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.


TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD-LOOKING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO FORWARD-LOOKING GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

As of January 24, 2024

(UNAUDITED)





Outlook for



Quarter Ending



March 29,



2024


Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$

1.75


Restructuring and other charges, net


0.05


Acquisition-related charges


0.02


Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (1)

$

1.82










Net sales growth (decline)


(5.0)

%

Translation


0.3


(Acquisitions) divestitures, net


0.5


Organic net sales growth (decline) (1)


(4.2)

%





(1) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

SOURCE TE Connectivity, LTD

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.