S c h l i e r e n, 25 January 2024. In the 2023 financial year, the Schlatter Group achieved an order intake of CHF 113.1 million (2022: CHF 128.1 million). Net sales rose again to CHF 128.6 million (2022: CHF 110.5 million), an increase of 16.4%. The order backlog as at 31.12.2023 was CHF 73.9 million (31.12.2022: CHF 89.4 million) - lower than in the previous year. The operating result (EBIT) for the financial year is expected to be higher than in the previous year, in the mid-high single-digit million range. Capacity utilisation at all plants is already largely secured in 2024.
The detailed annual results for 2023 will not be published on Friday, March 29, 2024 (Good Friday) as previously communicated, but already on Thursday, March 28, 2024, by an ad hoc announcement as well as with the annual report being made public on the company's website (www.schlattergroup.com).
Paul Zumbühl will step down as Chairman of the Board of Directors at the 2025 Annual General Meeting (at the beginning of May 2025) after 12 years but will remain available to the Schlatter Group as a member of the Board of Directors.
Preliminary financial figures 2023 (unaudited)
Schlatter Industries AG
Werner Schmidli
Chief Executive Officer
Mobile +41 79 343 62 62
werner.schmidli@schlattergroup.com
Agenda
Schlatter Group (www.schlattergroup.com)
1822499 25-Jan-2024 CET/CEST