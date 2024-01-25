Schlatter Industries AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR S c h l i e r e n, 25 January 2024. In the 2023 financial year, the Schlatter Group achieved an order intake of CHF 113.1 million (2022: CHF 128.1 million). Net sales rose again to CHF 128.6 million (2022: CHF 110.5 million), an increase of 16.4%. The order backlog as at 31.12.2023 was CHF 73.9 million (31.12.2022: CHF 89.4 million) - lower than in the previous year. The operating result (EBIT) for the financial year is expected to be higher than in the previous year, in the mid-high single-digit million range. Capacity utilisation at all plants is already largely secured in 2024. The detailed annual results for 2023 will not be published on Friday, March 29, 2024 (Good Friday) as previously communicated, but already on Thursday, March 28, 2024, by an ad hoc announcement as well as with the annual report being made public on the company's website (www.schlattergroup.com). Paul Zumbühl will step down as Chairman of the Board of Directors at the 2025 Annual General Meeting (at the beginning of May 2025) after 12 years but will remain available to the Schlatter Group as a member of the Board of Directors. Preliminary financial figures 2023 (unaudited) Schlatter Group CHF million 1st half of 2023 2nd half of 2023 Total 2023 Total 2022 in % to py Order intake 62.4 50.7 113.1 128.1 -11.7% Net sales 67.4 61.2 128.6 110.5 16.4% Order backlog as at 30.6. / 31.12. 84.4 73.9 89.4 -17.3% Segments Welding Weaving CHF million. 2023 2022 in % to py 2023 2022 in % to py Order intake 95.0 99.9 -4.9% 18.1 28.2 -35.8% Net sales 100.8 96.0 5.0% 27.8 14.5 91.7% Order backlog as at 31.12. 56.7 62.5 -9.3% 17.2 26.9 -36.1%

Further information Schlatter Industries AG Werner Schmidli Chief Executive Officer Mobile +41 79 343 62 62 werner.schmidli@schlattergroup.com Agenda 28.03.2024 Publication of the detailed annual result for 2023 by an ad hoc announcement and publication of the annual report on the company's website 07.05.2024 Annual General Meeting 16.08.2024 Publication of half-year report 2024

Schlatter Group (www.schlattergroup.com)

The Schlatter Group is one of the leading specialists in plant engineering for resistance welding systems as well as weaving and finishing equipment for the production of paper machine clothing, wire fabrics and wire mesh. Thanks to its many years of experience in the field of plant technology, its innovative strength and its reliable service, the Schlatter Group - which is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange - guarantees its customers a range of powerful and high-quality production equipment.



This media information contains certain forward-looking statements, e.g. statements using the words "believes," "assumes," "anticipates," or formulations of a similar nature. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could lead to substantial differences between the actual future results, the financial situation, the development or performance of the Company and those either expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among other things: competition from other companies, the effects and risks of new technologies, the Company's continuing capital requirements, financing costs, delays in the integration of acquisitions, changes in the operating expenses, the Company's ability to recruit and retain qualified employees, unfavorable changes in the applicable tax laws, and other factors identified in this communication. In view of these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company accepts no obligation to continue to report or update such forward-looking statements or adjust them to future events or developments. ------------------------------

