Bohrprogramm soll hochgradige Uranmineralisierung bestätigen!
25.01.2024 | 15:00
Kyndryl Introduces New Security Edge Services with Cisco

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest technology infrastructure services provider, today announced two new security edge services developed jointly with Cisco to help customers improve their security controls and proactively address and respond to cyber incidents.

The new security edge services introduced by Kyndryl are:

  • Kyndryl Consult Security Services Edge (SSE) with Cisco Secure Access -- designed to provide a modular and unified approach for consulting and implementing a SSE architecture with Cisco's technology.
  • Kyndryl Managed SSE with Cisco Secure Access -- introduces a new category of network security services that integrates security into a cloud-delivered service model. It also offers an end-to-end solution for transition, implementation and managed services of SSE solution with Cisco's portfolio of products and services.

This announcement builds on Kyndryl's successful partnership with Cisco, through which the companies have co-invested and collaborated on a development process to build scalable security offerings. The new security edge services, combined with Kyndryl and Cisco's available SD-WAN services, enable enterprises to build a solid foundation to transition into a secure access service edge (SASE) architecture. Kyndryl then delivers these services and solutions to help customers meet their business needs in areas of application modernization, resilient networks and secure infrastructure with zero trust network and hybrid work.

"Our partnership with Kyndryl has demonstrated the added value Cisco and Kyndryl bring to our shared customers," said Brian Feeney, Vice President, Global Security Partner Sales, Cisco. "With Cisco's technology and Kyndryl's cybersecurity services, we are able to provide our customers with an exceptional user experience and protected access from any device to anywhere."

"As Kyndryl continues to evolve our approach to security and resiliency, we are creating more opportunities to explore innovative solutions with our partners," said Michelle Weston, Vice President of Global Offerings for Security and Resiliency, Kyndryl. "Our collaboration with Cisco enables Kyndryl to help customers better anticipate security incidents using the right tools and capabilities aligned with Kyndryl's cyber resilience framework."

Kyndryl provides the flexibility for businesses through security and resiliency capabilities delivered through Kyndryl's global network operations centers and security operations centers.

For more information about the Kyndryl and Cisco partnership, please visit: https://www.kyndryl.com/us/en/about-us/alliances/cisco

About Kyndryl
Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day.?For more information, visit?www.kyndryl.com.

Kyndryl Press Contact
 [email protected]

SOURCE Kyndryl

