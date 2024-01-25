London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2024) - Red Cloud Technologies Ltd., a global technology company headquartered in London that is leveraging AI-powered technology to make global commerce simpler, has been invited to present at The Microcap Conference, which will take place January 30th, 31st, and February 1st, 2024 at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

Justin Floyd, CEO, will be presenting on January 31st at 12:05 pm & February 1st, 2024 at 2:25 pm. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Mr. Floyd will deliver a presentation on how RedCloud is seeking to build the world's leading trading platform for retailers using AI and Open Commerce. He will demonstrate the power of this technology to help retailers engage with the world's innovative fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands, and access the multi trillion-dollar FMCG sector which is expected to continue experiencing strong growth, according to Proficient Market Insights. He will share why he believes AI-powered Open Commerce is the future of B2B commerce, leveraging AI-driven search, discovery and trade for the next wave of retailers and existing retailers, as they continue to move towards digitization.

Organized by DealFlow Events, this 3-day event at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino will feature company presentations from publicly traded microcap businesses and qualified private companies across healthcare, technology, financial services, energy, and other high-growth sectors.

Members of the Red Cloud Technologies Ltd. management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

To register to attend The Microcap Conference, follow this link.

About Red Cloud Technologies Ltd.

RedCloud is a global technology company headquartered in London that is leveraging AI-powered technology to make global trade simpler. RedCloud's Intelligent Open Commerce Platform connects FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) Brands, Distributors, and Local Merchants on a single, equitable marketplace, empowering them with real-world insights and data to help them make better decisions. RedCloud enables FMCG Brands to seize new opportunities in emerging markets, facilitates access to more buyers & streamlines operations for Distributors, and helps Local Merchants spend more time selling products, not searching for them. The company comprises a highly diverse, dynamic team of driven, talented people from over twenty different countries, speaking multiple languages, with a physical footprint in Africa, Europe, and Latin America - https://www.redcloudtechnology.com/

About The Microcap Conference and DealFlow Events

In addition, keynote presentations and panel discussions led by industry experts will provide key insights into trading strategies, regulations, risk assessment and mitigation, tax issues, and other topics critical to the microcap community. Unlike many other microcap events, there's no invitation required. All are welcome to register and attend.

For further information:

Tom Willoughby,

Head of Corporate Marketing

50 Liverpool Street

London, United Kingdom

EC2M 7PY

Email: tom.willoughby@redcloudtechnology.com



Josh Rosenbaum

Investor Relations

joshr@mindshareholdings.com

