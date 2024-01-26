Solera National Bancorp, Inc.: CORRECTION: Solera National Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

(This release corrects the release that was posted on January 24, 2024 to update financial information.)

YTD pre-tax and pre-provision income of $22.8 million.

Net income of $16.7 million YTD (3.87 per share).

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTC PINK:SLRK) ("Company"), the holding company for Solera National Bank ("Bank"), a business-focused bank located in the Denver metropolitan area, today reported financial results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2023. For the fourth quarter of 2023, net income was $3.5 million ($0.82 per share). Q4 2023 total interest income of $16.4 million increased $5.1 million or 45% from Q4 2022.

4Q23 Financial Highlights

The Company had a pre-tax and pre-provision income of $5.7 million.

Return on equity was 19.58%. YTD 25.26%

Earning asset yield increased to 5.90% from 5.13% in Q4 2022.

Total criticized loans have decreased by $16 million.

Efficiency ratio was 42.37%.

Michael Quagliano, Executive Chairman of the Board, commented: "Despite unprecedented 525 basis points increases by the Fed Reserve resulting in higher cost of funds, Solera National Bank managed to earn $3.87 per share for 2023. Solera National Bank is well positioned for any future."

Solera as a community: "We want to wish Kreighton Reed continued success in his new career."

Steve Snailum, COO, commented: "We have officially launched Prestige banking by Solera! Our goal is to provide concierge-style banking to both business and consumer customers looking for great rates and easy-to-use products. Our relationship managers are already working with numerous customers and businesses to help them achieve their goals. We have also launched a new live chat feature on our website and online banking platform. This enhancement lets customers interact with our terrific staff more efficiently and is quickly becoming the preferred method of communication for our customers. I am extremely proud of the hard work the team is putting in to take Solera to greater heights. We will continue to thrive and make a difference!"

Tim Pester, the Controller, commented:" In 2023, our bank witnessed substantial core earnings growth during a high-rate environment. This proactive approach positions Solera effectively to navigate the future market's uncertainties confidently."

Jay Hansen, CFO, commented: "We adjusted our tax accrual and needed a catchup in Q4. This was mainly due to our higher cost of funds in 2023, which increased our interest disallowance (TEFRA). We've already captured some security gains from the recent decrease in rates. More decreases could result in even more gains if the market allows for it. Plus, it's an election year to spice things up. Very excited about our position and the number of options we have."

About Solera National Bancorp, Inc.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 to organize and serve as the holding company for Solera National Bank, which opened for business in September 2007. Solera National Bank is a community bank serving the needs of emerging businesses and real estate investors. At the core of Solera National Bank is welcoming, attentive, and respectful customer service, a focus on supporting a growing and diverse economy, and a passion to serve our community through service, education, and volunteerism. For more information, please visit http://www.SoleraBank.com.

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts and that relate to future plans or projected results of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Solera National Bank, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, or implied. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts: Jay Hansen, CFO (303) 209-8600

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(unaudited) ($000s) 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 3,518 $ 2,156 $ 1,657 $ 1,957 $ 3,490 Federal funds sold - - - 5,300 - Interest-bearing deposits with banks 2,582 1,651 1,528 2,214 1,499 Investment securities, available-for-sale 183,500 169,673 173,552 170,033 164,176 Investment securities, held-to-maturity 200,825 199,875 204,900 205,425 207,048 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost 12,225 7,516 9,043 7,103 3,954 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, gross 79 86 111 111 578 Net PPP loans 79 86 111 111 572 Traditional loans, gross 787,280 746,198 745,666 717,943 578,584 Allowance for loan and lease losses (9,607 ) (9,405 ) (9,404 ) (8,847 ) (8,005 ) Net traditional loans 777,673 736,793 736,262 709,096 570,188 Premises and equipment, net 28,173 28,918 27,625 26,816 25,266 Accrued interest receivable 7,272 7,232 6,557 7,044 5,825 Bank-owned life insurance 5,002 4,972 4,944 4,917 4,891 Other assets 7,799 12,611 8,952 10,291 8,408 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,228,648 $ 1,171,483 $ 1,175,131 $ 1,150,307 $ 995,317

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 512,705 $ 509,382 $ 539,522 $ 536,880 $ 551,990 Interest-bearing demand deposits 48,122 46,153 42,825 56,715 40,853 Savings and money market deposits 172,092 272,948 219,834 210,476 202,542 Time deposits 238,386 232,728 130,716 147,174 84,398 Total deposits 971,305 1,061,211 932,897 951,245 879,783

Accrued interest payable 1,680 1,042 150 70 438 Short-term borrowings 138,077 7,100 137,193 98,432 52,175 Long-term FHLB borrowings 34,000 34,000 34,000 34,000 4,000 Accounts payable and other liabilities 4,045 2,860 2,786 2,489 1,192 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,149,107 1,106,213 1,107,026 1,086,236 937,588

Common stock 43 43 43 43 43 Additional paid-in capital 38,748 38,748 38,748 38,748 38,748 Retained earnings 54,421 50,877 46,240 42,562 37,978 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain (13,671 ) (24,398 ) (16,926 ) (17,282 ) (19,040 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 79,541 65,270 68,105 64,071 57,729 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,228,648 $ 1,171,483 $ 1,175,131 $ 1,150,307 $ 995,317



SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

($000s, except per share data) 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Interest and dividend income

18 18 17

Interest and fees on traditional loans $ 12,425 $ 11,638 $ 10,684 $ 9,691 $ 7,678 Interest and fees on PPP loans - - - 11 2 Investment securities 3,704 3,826 3,679 3,549 3,500 Dividends on bank stocks 159 163 163 120 64 Other 88 59 23 17 18 Total interest income $ 16,376 $ 15,686 $ 14,549 $ 13,388 $ 11,262 Interest expense Deposits 6,066 5,680 4,307 3,947 2,322 FHLB & Fed borrowings 1,662 1,497 1,819 1,281 480 Total interest expense 7,728 7,177 6,126 5,228 2,802 Net interest income 8,648 8,509 8,423 8,160 8,460 Provision for loan and lease losses 203 9 559 759 5 Net interest income after

provision for loan and lease losses 8,445 8,500 7,864 7,401 8,455 Noninterest income Customer service and other fees 528 372 417 405 303 Other income 617 822 972 747 726 Gain on sale of securities 68 - - 242 96 Total noninterest income 1,213 1,194 1,389 1,394 1,125 Noninterest expense Employee compensation and benefits 2,046 1,957 2,101 2,015 1,949 Occupancy 342 341 336 292 310 Professional fees 383 148 96 112 110 Other general and administrative 1,378 1,362 2,124 1,104 1,406 Total noninterest expense 4,149 3,808 4,657 3,523 3,775 Net Income Before Taxes $ 5,509 $ 5,886 $ 4,596 $ 5,273 $ 5,805 Income Tax Expense 1,965 985 968 689 821 Net Income $ 3,544 $ 4,901 $ 3,628 $ 4,584 $ 4,984

Income Per Share $ 0.82 $ 1.14 $ 0.84 $ 1.07 $ 1.16 Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 18.50 $ 15.18 $ 15.84 $ 14.90 $ 13.43 WA Shares outstanding 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income $ 5,712 $ 5,895 $ 5,155 $ 6,032 $ 5,810 Net Interest Margin 3.32 % 3.29 % 3.37 % 3.36 % 3.97 % Cost of Funds 2.72 % 2.54 % 2.24 % 1.98 % 1.21 % Efficiency Ratio 42.37 % 39.25 % 47.46 % 37.83 % 39.78 % Return on Average Assets 1.18 % 1.67 % 1.25 % 1.71 % 2.05 % Return on Average Equity 19.58 % 29.40 % 21.96 % 30.11 % 37.14 % Leverage Ratio 7.6 % 7.6 % 7.3 % 7.2 % 7.9 %

Asset Quality: Non-performing loans to gross loans 0.66 % 0.87 % 1.07 % 0.74 % 0.93 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.43 % 0.55 % 0.68 % 0.46 % 0.54 % Allowance for loan losses to gross traditional loans 1.21 % 1.24 % 1.24 % 1.23 % 1.38 %

Criticized loans/assets: Special mention $ 9,688 $ 26,006 $ 29,164 $ 23,951 $ 23,566 Substandard: Accruing 1,685 1,695 1,720 2,195 1,739 Substandard: Nonaccrual 5,223 6,508 8,005 5,300 5,364 Doubtful - - - - - Total criticized loans $ 16,596 $ 34,209 $ 38,889 $ 31,446 $ 30,669 Other real estate owned - - - - - Investment securities - - - - - Total criticized assets $ 16,596 $ 34,209 $ 38,889 $ 31,446 $ 30,669 Criticized assets to total assets 1.35 % 2.91 % 3.31 % 2.73 % 3.08 %





SOURCE: Solera National Bancorp, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com