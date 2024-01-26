Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Heute noch rein? Der Final Countdown vor erneuter 100%-Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EXD1 | ISIN: JE00BS44BN30 | Ticker-Symbol: 7PV
Tradegate
26.01.24
19:56 Uhr
42,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIRKENSTOCK HOLDING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIRKENSTOCK HOLDING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,40043,40023:00
42,60043,00021:58
ACCESSWIRE
26.01.2024 | 22:38
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Birkenstock Holding plc: Birkenstock Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results Date and Conference Call

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2024 / Birkenstock Holding plc ("BIRKENSTOCK" or the "Company"), (NYSE:BIRK), announced today that the Company will report its first quarter fiscal year 2024 (ended December 31, 2023) financial results on Thursday, February 29, 2024 before US market open. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast with the investment community at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

A webcast of the call will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://www.birkenstock-holding.com. To join the phone line, please dial 1-888-506-0062 (US) or 1-973-528-0011 (International). The access code for the call is 577904. To access the phone line replay after the conclusion of the call, please dial 1-877-481-4010 (US) or 1-919-882-2331 (International). The access code for the replay is 49781. An archive of the webcast will also be available on BIRKENSTOCK's Investor Relations website.

ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK

Birkenstock Holding plc is the ultimate parent company of Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG and its subsidiaries (the Birkenstock Group). BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose - encouraging proper foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and backed by a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless «super brand» with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the Zeitgeist brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics segments. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen").

MEDIA CONTACT

Birkenstock Holding plc
ir@birkenstock-holding.com

SOURCE: Birkenstock Holding plc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.