GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED (Registered in Guernsey) (Registration number: 68739) LSE share code: GR1T SEM share code (dual currency trading): DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000(MUR) ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 ("Grit" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

DISPOSAL OF INTERESTS IN ACACIA ESTATES AND BORA AFRICA TO THE GROUP'S DEVELOPMENT SUBSIDIARY, GATEWAY REAL ESTATE AFRICA

DISPOSAL OF INTERESTS IN ACACIA ESTATES AND BORA AFRICA TO THE GROUP'S DEVELOPMENT SUBSIDIARY, GATEWAY REAL ESTATE AFRICA

The board of Directors (the "Board") of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, a leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets underpinned by predominantly USUSD and Euro denominated long-term leases with high quality multi-national tenants, today announces the disposal of its interests in Bora Africa and the partial disposal of its interests in a diplomatic housing asset in Mozambique ("Acacia Estates"), to Gateway Real Estate Africa ("GREA"), the Group's development subsidiary.

Executive summary:

-- GREA's shareholders, Grit and the Public Investment Corporation of South Africa ("PIC") acting in itscapacity as the nominated asset manager and duly authorised agent of the Government Employees Pension Fund ("GEPF"), have conditionally agreed to subscribe, pro rata to their existing shareholdings (as between themselves), for atotal of USUSD100 million of new equity in GREA (the "GREA Capital Raise").

-- Grit will, conditional upon shareholder approval, meet its obligations to the GREA Capital Raise withproceeds raised from the disposal of its interests in Bora Africa and the partial disposal of its interests inAcacia Estates to GREA. The remaining funds (receivable in cash from PIC) will provide GREA with the opportunity todevelop new industrial and logistics assets and enable it to expand its diplomatic housing portfolio. Thesedisposals are considered related party transactions for the purposes of the Listing Rules and are togetherconsidered a Class 2 transaction (the "Related Party Transactions"). Details include: 1. Grit disposing of a 99.9% interest in Bora Africa, Grit's wholly-owned subsidiary that invests inlogistics, light industrial, manufacturing and digital infrastructure properties to GREA for USUSD50.7 million, avalue derived from the independently appraised property valuation and latest audited NAV at 30 June 2023; and 2. Grit selling to GREA a 48.5 per cent. interest in Acacia Estates for an aggregate consideration ofUSUSD19.6 million (comprising USUSD14.3 million for the sale of the equity interests plus approximately USUSD5.3 millionfor the assignment of the shareholder loans (subject to a completion accounts adjustment)), a value derived fromthe independently appraised property valuation and latest audited NAV at 30 June 2023. Grit will then retain a 5.0per cent. interest in Acacia Estates.

-- A circular containing further details on the Related Party Transactions pursuant to Listing Rule 13.6,and also the GREA Capital Raise (the "Circular") will be sent to shareholders today and made available on theCompany's website at www.grit.group/investor-relations/documents-circulars/.

-- GREA's results are to be consolidated with Grit's with effect from 30 November 2023, as described inparagraph 4.3 of Part 2 of the Circular. This means that the disposed assets will continue to be consolidatedfollowing the conclusion of the above transactions and the Group's net asset value will be unchanged post the GREACapital Raise.

-- The cash proceeds received will be used to fund Grit's (USUSD51.5 million) participation in the GREACapital Raise with the balance (USUSD18.8 million) used to reduce the Group's inter-company and external indebtednessand replenish its working capital facilities.

Transaction summary

Net debt will be transferred with the properties as part of the disposal. Transaction values are therefore equal to the NAV disposed of plus the repayment of Grit's shareholder loans:

Asset Gross property value NAV 100% (incl. % Disposed NAV disposed Shareholder loans Transaction (100%) shareholder loans) of of repaid value Bora Africa USD79.3mln USD2.8mln 99.9% USD2.8mln USD47.9mln USD50.7mln Acacia USD71.6mln USD29.4mln 48.5% USD14.3mln USD5.3mln USD19.6mln Estates Total USD150.9mln USD70.3mln

The gross assets subject of the Bora Investment and the DH Disposal are USUSD150.9 million in aggregate. There is not expected to be any change in the key individuals important to the business or the companies that are the subject of the Class 2 transaction.

Bronwyn Knight, CEO of Grit, commented:

"The disposal of properties at or close to book value achieves the Board's strategy of additional asset recycling and further reinforces the Group's audited net asset value at 30 June 2023. By concluding the GREA Capital Raise with these proceeds, the Group (including GREA) receives a cash injection of USUSD48.5 million from the PIC's subscription at NAV. This equity will be invested by GREA into further development projects that are expected to meaningfully contribute to ESG impact, accelerated NAV growth and fee income generation to the Group as is contemplated under the Grit 2.0 strategy."

Further detailed information 1. Introduction

Since inception, Grit has pursued an investment strategy of owning high quality real estate assets across multiple African geographies (excluding South Africa) and across multiple asset classes to let to its multi-national tenants.

More recently, Grit has been focusing its efforts on simplifying the Group structure and securing a pipeline of highly accretive transactions, in what the Company believes to be defensive asset classes in resilient jurisdictions. In addition, the Board has been seeking to secure the Group's long-term growth with the recently concluded phased acquisitions of controlling interests in Gateway Real Estate Africa Ltd (the member of the Grit Group through which Grit undertakes its development activities) and Africa Property Development Managers Limited ("APDM") (a member of the Grit Group which provides asset management and advisory services to GREA).

These actions laid the foundations of the Grit 2.0 growth strategy, which includes recycling capital away from non-core assets and moving it towards infrastructure and impact assets (comprising light industrial and logistics, corporate and consular accommodation, healthcare, and data centres).

Another part of the Grit 2.0 strategy is to organise the Group's real estate assets into logical sector groupings. This strategy is designed to facilitate development activities, to increase the value of the Group's assets and to generate fee income for the Group.

Grit has identified opportunities to create a specialist property platform investing in industrial assets and to consolidate the Group's current diplomatic housing assets. To take advantage of these opportunities, the Grit Group proposes to enter into two transactions which include: (i) the disposal of its interests in industrial assets to GREA; and (ii) the partial sale of its interests in a diplomatic housing asset to GREA, both at a price based on the audited book value as at 30 June 2023.

GREA has two ultimate shareholders: Grit owns a combined direct and indirect 54.2 per cent. interest in GREA, and (excluding the interest held indirectly through Grit) Public Investment Corporation of South Africa, acting in its capacity as the nominated asset manager and duly authorised agent of the Government Employees Pension Fund owns, directly and indirectly, the remaining 45.8 per cent. interest in GREA. GREA intends to issue a call notice to its shareholders and Grit and PIC have agreed, conditional upon Shareholder approval of the Related Party Transactions being obtained, to subscribe pro rata to their existing direct shareholdings (as between themselves) for a total of USUSD100 million in cash (the "GREA Capital Raise"). Grit will meet its obligations to the GREA Capital Raise with proceeds raised from the Related Party Transactions, whilst the remaining funds (receivable from PIC), will provide GREA with the opportunity to develop new industrial and logistics assets and enable it to expand its diplomatic housing portfolio.

PIC is deemed to be a "related party" of Grit under the Listing Rules because it holds 20.8 per cent of Grit's issued share capital as at the Latest Practicable Date and is therefore a "substantial shareholder". In addition, GREA is deemed to be an "associate" of PIC under the Listing Rules as a result of PIC's 45.8 per cent interest in GREA (excluding the interest held indirectly through Grit) as at the Latest Practicable Date. Accordingly, transactions between the Grit Group and GREA are considered related party transactions for the purposes of the Listing Rules.

Given that the Company has a secondary listing on the Official Market of the SEM, provisions of Chapter 13 of the SEM Listing Rules pertaining to "Related Party Transactions" do not apply.

