Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding -2

Mittwoch, 31.01.2024
Uran-Preis nicht zu stoppen! Diese junge Firma dürfte davon massiv profitieren!
WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
Frankfurt
31.01.24
08:02 Uhr
1,974 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
31.01.2024 | 19:16
DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
31-Jan-2024 / 17:44 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 
 
1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Graham Stapleton 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   4,073 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred 
                Bonus Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 30 January 2024 was 244,621 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.771     4,073 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2024-01-19

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Graham Stapleton 
b)      Position /    PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) 
       status 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
                44,805 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      Nature of the  Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares 
       transaction   under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 30 January 2024 was 
                2,690,017 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.771     44,805 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2024-01-19

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Johanna Hartley 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   13,536 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Performance Share Plan in 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the 
                Performance Share Plan held by Ms Hartley as at 30 January 2024 was 812,699 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.771     13,536 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2024-01-19

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Karen Bellairs 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Group Chief Customer and Commercial Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   1,890 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred 
                Bonus Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 30 January 2024 was 113,489 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.771     1,890 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2024-01-19

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Karen Bellairs 
b)      Position /    PDMR (Group Chief Customer and Commercial Officer) 
       status 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
                19,015 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      Nature of the  Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares 
       transaction   under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 30 January 2024 was 1,141,656 
                shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.771     19,015 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2024-01-19

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Paul O'Hara 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   3,490 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Performance Share Plan in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the 
                Performance Share Plan held by Mr O'Hara as at 30 January 2024 was 209,564 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.771     3,490 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2024-01-19

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Neil Holden 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Information Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   3,066 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Performance Share Plan in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the 
                Performance Share Plan held by Mr Holden as at 30 January 2024 was 184,112 shares 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.771     3,066 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2024-01-19

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Rob Keates 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Operating Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   5,509 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Performance Share Plan in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under 
                the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Keates as at 30 January 2024 was 330,854 shares 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.771     5,509 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2024-01-19

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Tim O'Gorman 
b)      Position / status PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   1,849 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Performance Share Plan in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the 
                Performance Share Plan held by Mr O'Gorman as at 30 January 2024 was 111,108 shares 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.771     1,849 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2024-01-19

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Chris McShane 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Director of B2B Operations and Avayler) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   2,280 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Performance Share Plan in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the 
                Performance Share Plan held by Mr McShane as at 30 January 2024 was 136,966 shares 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.771     2,280 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2024-01-19

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      HFD 
LEI Code:    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  300922 
EQS News ID:  1827521 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1827521&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2024 12:44 ET (17:44 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
