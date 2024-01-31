Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding -2

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 31-Jan-2024 / 17:44 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Stapleton b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 4,073 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 30 January 2024 was 244,621 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.771 4,073 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Stapleton b) Position / PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) status Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 44,805 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) Nature of the Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares transaction under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 30 January 2024 was 2,690,017 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.771 44,805 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Johanna Hartley b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 13,536 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Hartley as at 30 January 2024 was 812,699 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.771 13,536 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / status PDMR (Group Chief Customer and Commercial Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 1,890 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 30 January 2024 was 113,489 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.771 1,890 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / PDMR (Group Chief Customer and Commercial Officer) status Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 19,015 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) Nature of the Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares transaction under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 30 January 2024 was 1,141,656 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.771 19,015 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Paul O'Hara b) Position / status PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 3,490 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr O'Hara as at 30 January 2024 was 209,564 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.771 3,490 volume(s)

January 31, 2024 12:44 ET (17:44 GMT)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Neil Holden b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Information Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 3,066 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Holden as at 30 January 2024 was 184,112 shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.771 3,066 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Rob Keates b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Operating Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 5,509 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Keates as at 30 January 2024 was 330,854 shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.771 5,509 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Tim O'Gorman b) Position / status PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 1,849 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr O'Gorman as at 30 January 2024 was 111,108 shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.771 1,849 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Chris McShane b) Position / status PDMR (Director of B2B Operations and Avayler) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 2,280 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr McShane as at 30 January 2024 was 136,966 shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.771 2,280 volume(s)

