Bemax Inc.: CORRECTION: Bemax Announces the Launch of an Innovative Design for a Private Label Brand

DALLAS, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / Bemax Inc. (OTCPK:BMXC) a private label development company with a focus on disposable diapers and women's hygienic sanitary products, is pleased to announce that its innovative design of the private label brand of Mother's Touch disposable baby diapers will be available for sales starting June 25, 2024. The new design brand of Mother's Touch disposable diapers will be available on Walmart.com and on bemaxinc.com/webstore.

Bemax's new packaging and product design of Mother's Touch private label disposable diapers will be distributed to grocery and convenience stores across the United States and Canada. Bemax will extend sales of its new design private label brand to other online selling platforms, including Amazon.com, to support and expand online sales. Bemax will continue to increase its distribution and marketing network and provide competitive pricing for our customers.

The new product design and packaging will be unveiled prior to the launch date of June 25, 2024.

Bemax Inc. CEO Taiwo Aimasiko expressed her confidence in the increased exposure and retailer's interest this new design will bring to Mother's Touch. Taiwo Aimasiko stated, "This new design of Mother's Touch disposable diapers covers both the product and packaging and is a new milestone for us in private label development."

About Bemax Inc.

Bemax Inc. exports and distribute private label household products to the global emerging markets. www.bemaxinc.com

