Jackery presents world's first power station made from recycled PCR: The new Galaxy Solar Generator 1000 Plus

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery , a pioneer and leader in mobile and environmentally friendly power solutions, proudly presents the world's first power station made from recycled PCR material. Exhibited for the first time at CES 2024 , the new Galaxy Solar Generator 1000 Plus impresses with the use of post-consumer plastic (PCR), eliminating the need for fossil raw materials.

The environmentally friendly casing marks Jackery's latest endeavor to steadily reduce its carbon footprint. Equipped with a long-life LiFePo4 battery, the Jackery Galaxy Solar Generator 1000 Plus boasts a 1264Wh capacity, 2000 watts of continuous power, and a 100W solar panel. It offers a sustainable energy solution for power on-the-go while making a positive impact by curbing plastic waste.

"We currently use various materials such as PC and ABS to manufacture Jackery solar generators. It is very important to us not only to offer solutions for environmentally friendly mobile solar power, but also to design the products as sustainably as possible and to constantly improve our own carbon footprint. Therefore, environmentally friendly materials must replace traditional plastics wherever possible. Our calculations show that the use of PCR can reduce the CO2 emissions of Jackery products by 41% per kilogram. As such, we want to lead by example for the industry and can confidently say that the Galaxy Solar Generator is just the start of this journey," says Ricky Ma, Head of EMEA, Jackery.

Jackery's commitment to sustainability has earned it prestigious accolades, including the SEAL Sustainable Product Award , the Amazon Climate Pledge Friendly Label and TÜV SÜD verification, acknowledging the reduction of CO2 emissions and ecological footprint across the lifecycle and production process of many Jackery products. The company also employs 100% recyclable packaging and implements refurbishment programs.

Green deals on eBay with refurbished Jackery products

Jackery is currently piloting its own upgrade programme , where old or damaged power stations are recycled efficiently in exchange for gift vouchers to buy new products. To fulfill its mission of "bringing green energy to all," Jackery not only employs a diverse multi-channel strategy but also participates in eBay's official refurbished program. This platform enables retailers to sell goods as new, used, or refurbished via the Re-Store for inspected used goods. Jackery exclusively offers refurbished power stations, solar generators, and panels with a one-year warranty on its eBay shop. For instance, a certified used Power Station Explorer 500 in mint condition is available for just £299 with a 46% discount, including free shipping.

