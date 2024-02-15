Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Neubewertung?! NurExone spielt den Nano-Medizin Trumpf aus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C821 | ISIN: AU000000MYX0 | Ticker-Symbol: HG6
Frankfurt
15.02.24
08:02 Uhr
3,160 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.02.2024 | 18:34
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mithra Pharmaceuticals: Mithra sells shares in Mayne Pharma

Mithra sells shares in Mayne Pharma

  • Mithra sold all 4,221,815 shares it held in Mayne Pharma for EUR ~12.8 million
  • As the Mayne Pharma shares were pledged to the secured lenders of Mithra, the cash proceeds will be held in escrow by appointed security agents of lenders

Liege, Belgium, 15 February 2024 - 08:30 CET - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to women's health, today announces the sale of all 4,221,815 shares it held in Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX: MYX). The shares were sold at a price of A$ 5.03 per share for aggregate net proceeds of A$ 21,129,551 (approx. EUR 12.8 million).

Further to Mithra's 06 February 2024 announcement on its cash position, Mithra has sold its position in Mayne Pharma, with the consent of its lenders. Proceeds from the sale of shares will be applied to the prepayment of loans (together with any accrued interests and any option prepayment amount), and/or operational purposes. As the Mayne Pharma shares were pledged for the benefit of Mithra's secured lenders, the cash from the sale of the Mayne shares will be held in escrow by the appointed security agents of Mithra's lenders, until the use of proceeds has been determined by Mithra in agreement with the lenders.

Mithra acquired the shares in Mayne Pharma as part of a License and Supply Agreement for an exclusive license to commercialize ESTELLE®, Mithra's novel combined oral contraceptive, in the US, which was concluded in 2019.

For more information, please contact:

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA
Alex Sokolowski, PhD
Head of IR & Communications
investorrelations@mithra.com +32 (0)4 349 28 22
Frédérique Depraetere
Communications Director
info@mithra.com
+32 (0)4 349 28 22

About Mithra
Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA

ESTELLE®, and DONESTA®are registered trademarks of Mithra Pharmaceuticals or one of its affiliates.

About Mayne Pharma

Mayne Pharma is an ASX-listed specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel pharmaceuticals, offering patients better, safe and more accessible medicines. Mayne Pharma also provides contract development and manufacturing services to clients worldwide. Mayne Pharma has a 40-year track record of innovation and success in developing new oral drug delivery systems. These technologies have been successfully commercialized in numerous products that continue to be marketed around the world. To learn more about Mayne Pharma, please visit maynepharma.com

Important information
The contents of this announcement include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "estimates," "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "plans", "continue", "ongoing", "potential", "predict", "project", "target", "seek" or "should", and include statements the Company makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

.



Subscribe to our mailing list on investors.mithra.com (https://investors.mithra.com/en/contact/subscribe) to receive
press releases by email or follow us on social media:

LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/1456363/) • X (https://twitter.com/mithrapharma) • Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/mithrapharmaceuticals/)

Attachment

  • 2024-02-15_Mithra_Press-Release_Mayne-Pharma-Shares_FR (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bc18a747-60f7-41df-a5de-d09d2061dfce)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.