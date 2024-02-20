Hedia appoints new CEO

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedia announced today the appointment of their new CEO Lars Christian Lund .

Lars has a strong track record of scaling market leading global MedTech companies. Prior to joining Hedia Lars was Senior Vice President in 3Shape (3D scanners and CAD/CAM software solutions) where he was on the senior leadership team with global responsibility for several commercial functions and earlier 5 years at Ambu (Medical Equipment Manufacturing) and 9 years with Unomedical now Convatec Infusion Care.

Hedia is entering the next phase, focusing on successful commercialization of their Hedia Diabetes Assistant ( HDA ) as well as launching the Glooko -integrated holistic diabetes management solution later this year.

The company is deeply grateful for the passion and contribution of Peter Lucas, Co-founder and current CEO, as he hands over the reins to Lars. Hedia is happy to be able to rely on his invaluable advice as Co-founder and shareholder moving forward.

Lars Christian Lund said, "I am really excited about joining Hedia at such a pivotal time. The market validation has been extremely strong on our integrated product, and I am confident that the products Hedia has in the pipeline are going to be a game-changer in the regulated digital health space."

About Hedia

Hedia is a leading digital therapeutics company within diabetes, committed to help people with insulin-dependent diabetes gain control of their condition. Making life with diabetes easier has been the incentive from the beginning of building Hedia Diabetes Assistant and the solution is today available in 11 countries. Based on habits of the individual person with diabetes and personalized input, our diabetes app generates insulin recommendations by taking many aspects of diabetes management into account - such as recording blood glucose readings, keeping track of active insulin, measuring carbs, calculating an insulin dosage, keeping track of activity and recording blood ketones.

