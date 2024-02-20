STRAX: New Date for Publication of the Year-End Report 2023

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / STRAX (STO:STRAX)(FRA:NOBC)
The Board of Directors in STRAX AB has decided to move the date for upcoming board meeting and publication of the 2023 year-end report until Tuesday, February 27, 2024.
This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 22:20 pm CET on February 20, 2024.
For further information please contact Gudmundur Palmason, CEO, STRAX AB, +44 7714 739 955.
About STRAX
STRAX is a global leader in accessories that empower mobile lifestyles. Our portfolio of branded accessories covers all major mobile accessory brands and categories: Protection, Power, Connectivity, as well as Personal Audio. Own brands are Clckr, Planet Buddies and RichmondFinch. Our brands reach a broad customer base, through 70 000 brick and mortar stores around the globe, as well as through online marketplaces and direct-to-consumers.
Founded as a trading company in 1995, STRAX has since expanded worldwide and evolved into a global brand business. Today we have approximately 90 employees in 6 countries. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.
Divested own brands consist of Urbanista and Gear4.
Discontinued operations include Health & Wellness and licenced brand portfolio of adidas and Diesel.
