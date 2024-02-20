STRAX: New Date for Publication of the Year-End Report 2023

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / STRAX (STO:STRAX)(FRA:NOBC)

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 22:20 pm CET on February 20, 2024.

The Board of Directors in STRAX AB has decided to move the date for upcoming board meeting and publication of the 2023 year-end report until Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

