Axon Technologies and Keyrus Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate Cybersecurity Business

Keyrus Acquires Minority Stake in Axon Technologies, adding Axon's Cybersecurity Portfolio to Keyrus Solutions, and Expanding Keyrus Reach across Middle East and Africa

PARIS and DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant development in the cybersecurity sector, Keyrus, an international leader in data intelligence and digital transformation, has announced the acquisition of a minority stake in Axon Technologies, a premier provider of cybersecurity services based in Dubai, UAE. This strategic investment marks a major milestone in Keyrus' cybersecurity strategy, signalling an ambitious step towards establishing a global cybersecurity powerhouse.

Strategic Expansion and Enhanced Cybersecurity Solutions

The collaboration between Keyrus and Axon Technologies is set to revolutionize the cybersecurity landscape in the Middle East and Africa, particularly with Keyrus' entry into the lucrative Saudi Arabian market. This move enables Keyrus to pursue its investment in a newly formed cybersecurity business, offering enhanced data security solutions to both existing and new clients.

Eric Cohen, Founder and CEO of Keyrus, expressed his enthusiasm: "This investment in Axon Technologies marks a significant step in our cybersecurity strategy. We're embarking on an exciting journey to amplify our cybersecurity capabilities and establish a world-class global player in this domain. Axon Technologies' innovative approach to consulting and managed services aligns perfectly with our vision and culture. We eagerly anticipate integrating Axon into our ecosystem to bolster our cybersecurity solutions and address the digital security challenges of our clients."

Hadi Hosn, CEO of Axon Technologies, also shared his thoughts: "This partnership marks a new era for Axon Technologies, propelling us further in our mission to protect organizations from cyber threats. We admire the Keyrus vision and believe that our combined strengths will lead to disruptive data and cybersecurity solutions, addressing critical challenges in digital identity, application security, API, and data security across various environments and industries."

Hadi Darwiche, Chairman of DIV Capital & Co-founder of Axon Technologies: "It's gratifying to see Axon Technologies grow from a concept into a key player in the cybersecurity field. With Keyrus joining forces with us, we anticipate a period of sustained growth, leveraging our combined experience and established reputations. We are confident that together, Axon Technologies will continue to extend its market presence and deliver top-tier solutions."

Comprehensive Cybersecurity Portfolio and Global Reach

In a relatively short period, Axon Technologies, founded in 2020, has emerged as a beacon of excellence and innovation in the cybersecurity field, demonstrating remarkable growth and agility in its operations. With a revenue of $3.2 million USD in 2023 and a projected substantial increase of the activities, it represents a testament to its robust business model, exceptional service delivery, and the trust clients place in Axon Technologies. The team made of 30 dedicated professionals is its most valuable asset. Axon Technologies commits to growing its team, fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and continuous learning.

Axon Technologies, renowned for its expertise in cybersecurity, will now be able to leverage Keyrus global presence and capabilities. With headquarters in Dubai and a significant footprint in the Middle East, Europe and Africa, Axon Technologies is well-positioned to monitor threats and support client cybersecurity programs across these regions effectively. With the backing of Keyrus's global network, Axon Technologies is poised for unprecedented growth and are dedicated to setting new standards in the cybersecurity landscape.

The partnership is also expected to enhance the offerings of both companies. Axon Technologies' expertise in Data Security, Cloud Security, DevSecOps and Managed Security Services aligns seamlessly with the Keyrus strategic objectives in digital, data, AI and cloud transformation initiatives.

