Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2024) - American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR) (ADRs - OTCQX: AMRRY) (Common Shares - OTCQB: ARRNF) ("ARR" or the "Company") executives will participate in two upcoming industry conferences: March 6 at PDAC and on March 13 at the Battery Venture, Innovation & Partnering Conference, which is part of the International Battery Seminar. These presentations are particularly timely following the Company's recent resource update at Halleck Creek of 2.34 billion metric tonnes and 1.42 billion metric tonnes of measured and indicated resources.

Sara Stotter, geologist at American Rare Earths, will provide an overview of the Halleck Creek flagship project during a PDAC "New Discoveries" panel on Wednesday, March 6 at 10 a.m. ET. The Company will be at booth #26212B on Tuesday, March 5 and Wednesday, March 6 during the annual gathering of the mining industry.

Donald Swartz, CEO of American Rare Earths, will be a featured panelist during the Battery Venture, Innovation & Partnering Conference. He will participate in the session: "Investment and Innovations in Mining and Refining for Critical Minerals for Battery Supply Chain for Lithium-Ion", Wednesday, March 13 at 11:10 am ET. Swartz will join other industry professionals Tem Tumurbat, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Nomadic Venture Partners, Saehansol Kim, Managing Partner, Bricks Capital Management, and Cameron Dales, Co-Founder, Peak Energy. The moderator will be Katherine He, Investor, TDK Ventures Inc.





Drill Rig at Halleck Creek, Wyoming.

The Company issued a recent resource update at Halleck Creek of 2.34 billion metric tonnes and 1.42 billion metric tonnes of measured and indicated resources.



In a recent Wall Street Journal opinion piece by Michael Auslin, historian, Stanford's Hoover Institute, said this about American Rare Earth's Halleck Creek, "If wisely exploited, this find-estimated to be the richest in the world-will give the U.S. an unparalleled economic and geopolitical edge against China and Russia for the foreseeable future. The lode at Halleck Creek has the potential to make the U.S. the world's largest processor of the minerals used to make computer chips, smartphones and aircraft engines."

