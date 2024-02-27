The LEGO Group: INTRODUCING: LEGO® ISLANDS - NEW EXPERIENCES FOR PLAYERS OF ALL AGES TO DISCOVER WITHIN FORTNITE

The LEGO Group launches two newkid and family-friendly experiences within Fortnite, published by the brand, for players to continue their LEGO gaming journey!

'LEGO Raft Survival' and 'LEGO Obby Fun' are available now within Fortnite, offering action-packed challenges for players, centered around classic LEGO themes and play

The LEGO Group will launch several more LEGO-themed experiences inside Fortnite throughout 2024 and beyond.

BILLUND, Denmark, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The LEGO Group has today launched two all-new play experiences within Fortnite, for fans of all ages to discover and enjoy together.

'LEGO Raft Survival' and 'LEGO Obby Fun' are the first in a new series of play experiences within Fortnite, dubbed LEGO Islands, a series of kid and family-friendly LEGO-themed experiences that have been created using Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN). They are available to play now within Fortnite, and are borne from favourite childhood memories of some of the LEGO Group's own developers!

'LEGO Raft Survival' combines frenetic multiplayer problem solving with the classic LEGO Pirates theme, as the infamous Blackbeard challenges players and their friends to stay afloat on a raft in unfriendly waters! Players must survive on their raft against the cannon balls shot from the Barracuda Ship, collecting wood and treasures as resources and to build more rafts.

'LEGO Obby Fun' is the first official LEGO-themed obstacle course on Fortnite, that offers a LEGO-inspired take on climbing and problem solving through brick-built platforms designed by actual LEGO designers and packed with hot dogs, pizzas, unicorns and much more.

Players are spawned randomly on a section of course inspired by popular LEGO themes (including LEGO Friends, LEGO City, LEGO NINJAGO and LEGO DREAMZzz) and the experience offers a different challenge each time to put their skills to the test, either solo or with friends.

The two LEGO Islands are the first LEGO-themed experiences within Fortnite to follow 2023's popular launch of LEGO Fortnite, an all-new survival crafting game where the magic of LEGO building and Fortnite collide. The LEGO Fortnite journey is just beginning, with new world building, gameplay features, and more LEGO Style Outfits arriving in updates throughout 2024.

LEGO Fortnite was the first play experience to come from the long term partnership between Epic Games and the LEGO Group to develop fun and safe digital spaces for children and families. All experiences in Fortnite, including LEGO Islands and LEGO Fortnite, utilize the Epic Games parental controls and safety features.

Players within Fortnite can experience LEGO Islands and LEGO Fortnite dressed in their favourite LEGO Styles, available from their Locker, bringing a new dynamic of LEGO fun to the creative games.

And there's more to come - as the LEGO Group will unveil several more LEGO themed experiences inside Fortnite throughout 2024 and beyond.

"We're thrilled to introduce players to the first of our creative and fun LEGO Islands series of play experiences within Fortnite," said Kari Vinther Nielsen, Head of Play & Creator Growth at LEGO GAME. "The power of UEFN, in the hands of our creative teams, is what makes these experiences possible and allows us to expand new genres across Fortnite, infused with LEGO play. We can't wait to introduce even more as the year goes on - this is only the beginning!"

About the LEGO Group

The LEGO Group's mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO® bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine.??

The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words LEg GOdt, which mean "Play Well". Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. However, its products are now sold in more than 140 countries worldwide.

For more information: www.LEGO.com .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/introducing-lego-islands--new-experiences-for-players-of-all-ages-to-discover-within-fortnite-302072753.html