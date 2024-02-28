BlueNord ASA: BlueNord: Update on Progress of the Tyra Redevelopment Project

OSLO, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") is pleased to today provide an update on the expected timeline of the Tyra Redevelopment Project ("Tyra" or "Tyra II") with reference made to the REMIT notification issued by TotalEnergies on 28 February 2024: Postings (gashub.at) (https://www.gashub.at/remit/postings.xhtml)

The Operator confirmed in its REMIT notification on 28 February that the restart of Tyra is progressing according to plan and that the testing program and continuous efforts in achieving the technical milestones associated with the preparation of the restart continue to indicate that the ramp-up from 0mcm/d Available Capacity to the 8,1mcm/d Technical Capacity is expected to take 4 months from the restart of production of the redeveloped Tyra, including the time required to repressurize and activate the connecting gas infrastructure.

The Operator also confirms that first gas is expected in March, with REMIT date maintained as 31 March, however, that the restart could, depending on project progress, be reached earlier in the second half of March.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

