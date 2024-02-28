Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Feuerwerk fürs Depot: Rohstoff-Geheimtipp! Startet JETZT der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.02.2024 | 10:00
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.: LACTALiS India, part of the World's Largest Dairy Group --Transforms its Invoice Processing with Newgen

The Indian dairy subsidiaries of the French MNC leverage NewgenONE to successfully manage over 4.65 lakh invoices

NOIDA, India, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leveraging Newgen's Invoice Processing Solution, built on NewgenONE-a low-code platform, Lactalis India aims to centralize its invoice processing and establish standardized practices throughout the process.

Newgen Logo

The finance and account managers now have access to real-time metrics for vendor payments, enabling intelligent user allocation, automatic case routing, and the utilization of straight-through processing of transactions for faster turnaround time. Additionally, a gamified experience helps motivate and improve the performance of all business users.

"In 2014, we made our entry into the Indian market through the acquisition of Thirumala Milk Products Pvt. Ltd-a South-Indian dairy production company. Subsequently, we expanded our presence by acquiring the other leading dairy companies in India, including Anik Industries and Prabhat Dairy in 2016 and 2019. As our operation continued growing, we needed to be more efficient. Our existing invoice-handling process lacked digitization and centralized management of documents, drastically impacting our workforce productivity and operational efficiencies. With Newgen's low-code-based digital transformation platform, we have successfully eliminated manual intervention in the invoice management process. We are now closer to achieving our goal of end-to-end digitization and process standardization," said Ms. Odete Maria Guedes Ribeiro, CFO at Lactalis India.

"The NewgenONE platform is instrumental in delivering a completely digitized invoice management process with quick, secure, and easy access to information. We are excited about contributing to Lactalis's digital transformation journey, guiding them from manual processes to a modernized approach in India. We look forward to assisting them in fulfilling their business objectives," said Sunil Pandita, Head of Business (India and South Asia) at Newgen Software.

About the GROUPE LACTALiS

Lactalis India is a subsidiary of GROUPE LACTALiS. The group has been providing a large range of dairy products for retail and food service customers in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and the French Overseas Territories. It ranks number one globally as a dairy group. A few of the group-owned brands are Parmalat, Président, Lactel, Siggi's Dairy, Skånemejerier, Rachel's Organic, and Stonyfield Farm.

About Newgen Software

Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low-code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud.

For more details, visit www.newgensoft.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2106118/Newgen_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lactalis-india-part-of-the-worlds-largest-dairy-group-transforms-its-invoice-processing-with-newgen-302073892.html

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.