Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Extraordinary General Meeting of Kinarus Holding approved all resolutions relating to the envisaged Business Combination with Curatis



01.03.2024 / 18:36 CET/CEST





MEDIA RELEASE Basel, Switzerland, 1 March 2024: Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG (SIX:KNRS) ("Kinarus Holding", "KNRS" or the "Company"), a SIX Swiss Exchange listed therapeutic drug development company announced today that at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Kinarus Holding held on Friday, 1 March 2024, the shareholders of Kinarus Holding have approved with sweeping majorities all resolutions relating to the envisaged Business Combination with Curatis AG, a Basel-Landschaft incorporated medicine distribution and drug development company predominantly focused on orphan/ultra-orphan diseases and specialty care diseases ("Curatis"). Closing of the Transaction is expected to occur at the end of April 2024. In addition to Kinarus Holding shareholder approval, completion of the proposed Business Combination is subject to satisfaction of certain other conditions. About Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG Kinarus AG in Liquidation (www.kinarus.com) was founded in 2017 by experienced pharmaceutical executives in Basel, Switzerland. The Kinarus Group consists of the SIX Swiss Exchange listed Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG and the operating fully owned subsidiary Kinarus AG in Liquidation. Both Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG and Kinarus AG in Liquidation have filed for bankruptcy in September 2023 after a financing agreement with a Chinese investment company in May 2023 has not led to the agreed payments. Kinarus AG in Liquidation possesses the exclusive worldwide license to pamapimod, covering all indications, and has patented KIN001, its novel mechanism in combination with pioglitazone. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.kinarus.com . Investor Relations Contact: YUMA Capital

Thomas Bieri

Managing Partner

Tel: +41 44 575 20 01

