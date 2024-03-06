DuPont Renews Collaboration with Silicon Catalyst as a Strategic Ecosystem Partner

SILICON VALLEY, Calif. and WILMINGTON, Del., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Catalyst, the world's only incubator focused exclusively on accelerating semiconductor solutions, announced today that DuPont (NYSE: DD) has renewed its engagement as a Strategic Ecosystem Partner. Silicon Catalyst will continue to provide strategic insight for DuPont into startups developing the next generation of electronic technology, materials and devices.

"Realizing the exciting potential of advanced computing applications such as artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicles is only possible with continued advancements in enabling materials, especially semiconductor materials," said Randal King, Vice President of R&D/Technology, DuPont Electronics & Industrial. "Engaging with Silicon Catalyst helps DuPont drive innovation through valued insights into emerging opportunities for semiconductor materials and new technologies they can enable. Silicon Catalyst has already introduced DuPont to more than a dozen startups in the materials sector and continues to expand its ecosystem."

As a Strategic Ecosystem Partner, DuPont participates in a wide range of activities with Silicon Catalyst, including review of incubator applicants, directed projects for specialized market research, university collaborations and investment opportunities.

"We have worked closely with the DuPont team to identify and categorize focus areas in materials. In addition, they have participated in two rounds of evaluation of applicants. Their feedback has been very valuable," said Managing Partner Atiye Bayman, Silicon Catalyst.

"Since collaborating with DuPont, Silicon Catalyst created a separate track to evaluate materials startups for incubation which has led to admitting startup companies through this track. We continue to grow our materials ecosystem and recently added ten key advisors with unique expertise in this area," added Dr. Bayman. "In addition, we have collaboration agreements with Tel Aviv University's Tau Center, Intermolecular, the trusted partner for materials innovation, and The Innovation Space, on the grounds of the DuPont Experimental Station campus in Wilmington, Delaware, as processing centers for materials startups."

Pete Rodriguez, CEO of Silicon Catalyst said, "We are delighted to continue the relationship with DuPont, one of the world's great companies focused on improving lives the world over."

About DuPont Electronics & Industrial

DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial, and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies. http://electronics.dupont.com

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

About Silicon Catalyst "It's about what's next"

Silicon Catalyst is the world's only incubator focused exclusively on accelerating semiconductor solutions, built on a comprehensive coalition of in-kind and strategic partners to dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of development. More than 1000 startup companies worldwide have engaged with Silicon Catalyst and the company has admitted over 100 exciting companies. With a world-class network of mentors to advise startups, Silicon Catalyst is helping new semiconductor companies address the challenges in moving from idea to realization. The incubator/accelerator supplies startups with access to design tools, silicon devices, networking, and a path to funding, banking and marketing acumen to successfully launch and grow their companies' novel technology solutions. Over the past eight years, the Silicon Catalyst model has proven to dramatically accelerate a startup's trajectory while at the same time de-risking the equation for investors.

In 2023, Silicon Catalyst UK was awarded a contract by the UK Government to establish an incubator for entrepreneurial teams based in the UK that are targeting the semiconductor industry. More details at: https://www.eetimes.com/silicon-catalyst-launches-1-3m-chipstart-u-k-incubator/

Silicon Catalyst has been named the Semiconductor Review's 2021 Top-10 Solutions Company award winner. The Silicon Catalyst Angels was established in July 2019 as a separate organization to provide access to seed and Series A funding for Silicon Catalyst portfolio companies.

More information is available at www.siliconcatalyst.uk, www.siliconcatalyst.com and www.siliconcatalystangels.com.

