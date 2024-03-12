DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 12-March-2024 / 17:36 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name Dermot Crowley Reason for the notification 2 Chief Executive Officer a) Position/status Initial Notification Initial Notification b) Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Dalata Hotel Group plc a) Name 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each financial instrument, type of a) instrument IE00BJMZDW83 Identification code b) Nature of the Exercise of 7,894 options under the 2020 Dalata Hotel Group plc Sharesave Scheme transaction (Revenue approved Save As You Earn). All shares retained. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR2.28 7894

Aggregated

information

d) 7894

- Aggregated volume

Option price of EUR2.28 per share

- Price

Date of the 1. 2024-03-08. 09:00 am UTC

e) transaction

Place of the Dublin, Ireland

f) transaction

g) Additional

Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sean McKeon 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Company Secretary and Head of Risk & Compliance b) Initial Notification Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each financial instrument, type of instrument IE00BJMZDW83 Identification code b) Nature of the Exercise of 7,894 options under the 2020 Dalata Hotel Group plc Sharesave Scheme transaction (Revenue approved Save As You Earn). All shares retained. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) EUR2.28 7894 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 7894

- Price Option price of EUR2.28 per share e) Date of the transaction 1. 2024-03-08. 09:00 am UTC f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland g) Additional Information Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Shane Casserly 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Corporate Development Director b) Initial Notification Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each financial instrument, type of instrument IE00BJMZDW83 Identification code b) Nature of the Exercise of 7,894 options under the 2020 Dalata Hotel Group plc Sharesave Scheme transaction (Revenue approved Save As You Earn). All shares retained. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) EUR2.28 7894 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 7894

- Price Option price of EUR2.28 per share e) Date of the transaction 1. 2024-03-08. 09:00 am UTC f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland g) Additional Information Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Carol Phelan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial Notification Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each financial instrument, type of instrument IE00BJMZDW83 Identification code b) Nature of the 1. Exercise of 7,894 options under the 2020 Dalata Hotel Group plc transaction Sharesave Scheme (Revenue approved Save As You Earn). All shares retained. 2. Automatic sale by broker c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. EUR2.28 7894 2. EUR4.65 75 d) 1. Aggregatedinformation 7894

Option price of EUR2.28 per share

- Aggregated volume

- Price

75 2. 348.75Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price e) Date of the transaction 1. 2024-03-08 09:00 am UTC 2. 2023-06-22 09:00 am UTC f) Place of the Dublin, Ireland

transaction g) Additional Information

ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 Category Code: DSH TIDM: DAL,DHG LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 309252 EQS News ID: 1857169 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

