DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Update on recommended all-share merger with abrdn Property Income Trust Limited ("API") and improvement in management arrangements and fees for the Combined Group

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Update on recommended all-share merger with abrdn Property Income Trust Limited ("API") and improvement in management arrangements and fees for the Combined Group 13-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. 13 March 2024 Custodian Property Income REIT plc (the "Company" or "CREI") Update on recommended all-share merger with abrdn Property Income Trust Limited ("API") and improvement in management arrangements and fees for the Combined Group Further to the previous announcements by the board of directors of CREI (the "CREI Board") regarding the recommended all-share merger of API and CREI (the "Recommended Merger"), the CREI Board provides an update reaffirming its belief in the compelling strategic and financial rationale of the Recommended Merger and announces further improvements to the management arrangements and fees for the Combined Group. CREI Board reaffirms its conviction that its Recommended Merger with API remains the optimum outcome for shareholders in both companies On 4 March 2024, the CREI Board announced the reaffirmation of its belief in the compelling strategic and financial rationale of the Recommended Merger. The CREI Board urges CREI Shareholders and API Shareholders to review the detail set out in that announcement in their consideration of the Recommended Merger, which can be found here https:// custodianreit.com/proposed-all-share-merger-with-abrdn-property-income-trust-limited/. Improvement in management arrangements and fees for the Combined Group The CREI Board announces today that it has agreed with Custodian Capital further amendments to the existing investment management agreement between CREI and its investment manager, Custodian Capital (the "Amended and Restated Investment Management Agreement"), to the benefit of all shareholders of the Combined Group, as follows: -- the removal of the previously agreed extension to the term of Custodian Capital's appointment pursuant to the terms of the Amended and Restated Investment Management Agreement until the conclusion of the Transition Period. Consequently, following completion of the Recommended Merger, Custodian Capital's appointment shall be terminable on 12 months' written notice consistent with the terms of its current appointment by CREI; and -- Custodian Capital will waive its one-off project fee in connection with its additional work on the Recommended Merger, which was equal to GBP350,000 (exclusive of VAT) (and would have been reduced to GBP75,000 (exclusive of VAT) if the Recommended Merger does not become Effective). These amendments are in addition to changes to the terms of the Amended and Restated Investment Management Agreement agreed between CREI and Custodian Capital, with effect from completion of the Recommended Merger, as set out in the announcement of the Recommended Merger on 19 January 2024, the terms of which provide that: -- Custodian Capital will waive its management fee in relation to the NAV attributable to API for the first nine months following completion of the Recommended Merger; and -- there will be a reduction in the management fees payable by CREI to Custodian Capital for a period of two years following completion of the Recommended Merger (the "Transition Period"). This will be implemented through the consolidation of the first two fee tiers into one fee tier, such that the consolidated fee tier will be calculated as a fee of 0.75 per cent. in respect of the NAV of the Combined Group which is less than or equal to GBP500 million (rather than a fee of 0.90 per cent. in respect of NAV up to GBP200 million and 0.75 per cent. up to GBP500 million). The CREI Board believes these additional amendments to the terms of the Amended and Restated Investment Management Agreement reinforce the financial rationale of the Recommended Merger and represents further alignment between CREI, Custodian Capital and the shareholders of the Combined Group. The CREI Board has relayed the terms of these agreed further amendments to the Amended and Restated Investment Management Agreement to the API Board which recognises the additional value that this would provide to shareholders of the Combined Group in the event of the Recommended Merger proceeding. The CREI Board strongly advises API Shareholders not to take any action with regards to the ULR Indicative Offer and to vote in favour of the Scheme at the API Court Meeting and API General Meeting. Capitalised terms used in this announcement, unless otherwise defined shall have the meanings given to them in the Scheme Document in relation to the Recommended Merger published by API on 1 February 2024. Enquiries Custodian Property Income REIT plc David MacLellan (Chair) via Deutsche Numis Deutsche Numis (Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker to CREI) Nathan Brown Stuart Ord +44 20 7260 1000 Alexander Kladov George Shiel FTI Consulting (Financial PR Adviser to CREI) Richard Sunderland +44 20 3727 1000 Andrew Davis Oliver Parsons

Numis Securities Limited (which is trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively for CREI and for no one else in connection with the Recommended Merger and/or any other matter referred to in this announcement and will neither regard any other person as its client nor be responsible to anyone other than CREI for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in connection with the Recommended Merger, the contents of this announcement, or any other matters referred to in this announcement. Neither Deutsche Numis nor any of its affiliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct, indirect, consequential, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Deutsche Numis in connection with this announcement, any statement or other matter or arrangement referred to herein or otherwise.

This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities or the solicitation of any vote in any jurisdiction.

No person should construe the contents of this announcement as legal, financial or tax advice. If you are in any doubt about the contents of this announcement or the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own independent financial advice immediately from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or from an independent financial adviser duly authorised under FSMA if you are resident in the United Kingdom, or another appropriately authorised independent financial adviser, if you are in a territory outside the United Kingdom.

The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions outside the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe such restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction.

This announcement, oral statements made regarding the Recommended Merger, and other information published by CREI and API contain statements about CREI, API and/or the Combined Group that are or may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this announcement, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections of CREI and API about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement include statements relating to the expected effects of the Recommended Merger on CREI and API, the expected timing and scope of the Recommended Merger and other statements other than historical facts. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "is subject to", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements include statements relating to the following: (i) future capital expenditures, expenses, revenues, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, dividend policy, losses and future prospects; and (ii) business and management strategies and the expansion and growth of CREI's or API's or the Combined Group's operations and potential synergies resulting from the Recommended Merger.

