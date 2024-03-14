DJ RM plc: Final Results

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Final Results 14-March-2024 / 07:03 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 March 2024 RM plc Final Results for the year ended 30 November 2023 Solid transformation progress, business stabilised and clear strategic path to deliver growth RM plc ('RM'), a leading global educational technology ('EdTech'), digital learning and assessment solution provider, reports its full year results for the year ended 30 November 2023 and outlines its new strategic development programme following a fundamental review of the business by its newly established leadership team. Stabilised the business and made significant operational progress following severely demanding operational challenges -- Consortium business ceased trading in December 2023 following FY23 losses of c.GBP10m. -- Over-specified ERP system implementation permanently ceased to avoid significant additional costs. -- Two into one distribution centre consolidation commenced, realising GBP1.5m annualised savings. -- Transformation driven restructuring delivering additional annualised savings of GBP8.5m, as announced, with further gross annualised cost synergies of GBP10m identified and commencing in FY24, with plans to reinvest GBP5m in the business to support growth. -- Established and embedded new leadership team alongside the completion of a thorough strategic review of the business. Clear strategy unveiled - to become a leading EdTech company serving global customers -- Strategic Plan unveiled to build a Global Accreditation Platform to take advantage of the education transformation towards fully on-screen examinations. Strategic Portfolio Roadmap of RM developed IP, products and solutions delivered to accreditors, educators and directly to learners for adjacent solutions. -- Further international expansion with strategic aim of capturing the significant future growth opportunities in the USD222 billion Global EdTech market1. -- New wins with strategic customers as foundation customers move towards fully digital assessment and accreditation processes. New wins are proof of the expertise and customer appeal of the new RM. -- RM signs amended and extended agreement with lenders in support of strategy. -- Move towards a streamlined and customer-centric target operating model, creating greater agility and gross cost synergies of GBP20m. Financial highlights -- Revenue from continuing operations2 of GBP195.2m, down 8.9% (FY22: GBP214.2m), revenue growth of 8.7% in the strategic RM Assessment business and 5.8% in TTS International partially offsetting revenue decline of 42.8% in the troubled Consortium business and challenges in UK schools budgets impacting revenues for Technology managed services and TTS UK. -- Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations decreased by 96.0% to GBP0.3m (FY22: GBP7.5m) predominately driven by the lower trading volumes in the Consortium business and increased Corporate costs linked to rebuilding the finance and management teams, offset by the various divisional savings initiatives commenced during the year. -- Excluding the recently closed Consortium business, the Group had revenues of GBP175.9m (FY22: GBP180.4m) and adjusted operating profit of GBP10.0m (FY22: GBP12.5m) in the year. Exceptional impairment costs of GBP38.9m relate to the closure of the Consortium school supply business in December 2023. Total exceptional costs of GBP46.9m comprise GBP41.4m non-cash and GBP5.4m cash. -- Adjusted EBITDA of GBP7.0m (FY22: GBP12.9m). -- Statutory loss of GBP(29.1)m (FY22: loss of GBP14.5m) driven by a GBP10.4m impact from adjusted loss before tax, a GBP38.9m impairment relating to the decision to close the Consortium business offset by lower ERP replacement programme and warehouse strategy costs, a GBP10.6m gain from the sale of IP addresses and a GBP13.4m gain on the sale of RM Integris and RM Finance, and a GBP1.8m tax charge. -- Adjusted net debt of GBP45.6m (HY23: GBP52.0m) reflecting improved profitability in H2, lower exceptional spend following actions taken to cease ERP implementation and closure of Consortium. 1. Source: IMARC Group 2. Continuing operations for the years ended 30 November 2023 and 2022 include the results of RM's TTS, Consortium, Assessment and Technology businesses. Continuing operations excludes the results of the RM Integris and RM Finance businesses which were sold on 31 May 2023 and have been included in discontinued operations. New strategy unveiled to build a simpler, customer-centric business -- Simplified business will focus on end customers: learners, educators, and accreditors. -- Further gross annualised cost savings of GBP10m to be realised through a number of strategic initiatives identified including a new target operating model in FY24, with up to GBP5m reinvested annually in Sales & Marketing to support the new strategy. This is in addition to the GBP10m annualised cost savings already announced and delivered in FY23. -- Plans to further simplify group, de-leverage, return to growth, and enrich the RM products and solutions to greater profitability. -- A new Strategic Portfolio Roadmap to build a broader platform of RM owned and developed IP, products, and solutions to capture the digital transformation opportunity across the world of learning, educating and accrediting - to include a Global Accreditation Platform and adjacent digital solutions in development aimed at an untapped global learner customer base. Strong focus on RM owned and designed IP with target to become 80% of revenue. -- International expansion in the Global EdTech market by leveraging RM's existing global footprint, following British and international curricula. -- Build upon the company's 50-year history of EdTech knowledge and innovation by investing in employee capability, learning, development and EdTech expertise. Current trading and FY24 outlook Trading in the first months of the year has been in line with our expectations and full-year outlook remains in line with market expectations. The ongoing business is expected to recover a significant proportion of the lost Consortium revenue. During FY24 we expect to operate within our banking covenants for adjusted net debt, allowing for working capital and capital expenditure required to fund our future growth plans, plus continuing interest payments and committed pension contributions. Mark Cook, Chief Executive of RM, said "Following a turbulent period, we have taken decisive action to transform and stabilise RM, including the difficult decision to cease trading in the Consortium business, permanently close down the EVO ERP system and consolidate our distribution centre estate. "With the business in an improved financial and operational position, I am delighted to unveil our new strategic plan to deliver growth. This will create a simpler and more customer-centric business, with a focus on investing in RM-owned and designed IP, to take advantage of structural digital growth drivers across the education sector in the UK and internationally. "While we have made significant progress over the past year there is still much to be done, but I am confident that our newly appointed and invigorated management team can build on RM's 50-year heritage of innovation and capture the scale of the global growth opportunity we see. "I'd like to take this opportunity to thank all my colleagues and stakeholders for their hard work and support during what has been both a challenging but transformational period for the business." Financial summary GBPm FY23 FY22 Variance Revenue from continuing operations 195.2 214.2 (8.9%) Loss before tax from continuing operations (41.2) (20.8) 98.1% Discontinued operations1 14.2 1.6 787.5% Statutory loss after tax (29.1) (14.5) 100.7% Diluted EPS from continuing operations (51.8)p (19.3)p 168.4% Adjusted performance measures2: Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations 0.3 7.5 (96.0%) Adjusted operating profit margin 0.2% 3.5% (3.3%) Adjusted EBITDA 7.0 12.9 (45.7%) Adjusted (loss)/profit before tax from continuing operations (5.2) 5.3 (198.1%) Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations (15.8)p 4.2p (476.2%) Adjusted net debt3 45.6 46.8 2.6%

1 Discontinued operations include the results and net gain on disposal arising from the sale of the RM Integris and RM Finance Businesses and related assets on 31 May 2023.

2 Throughout this statement, adjusted operating profit, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted (loss)/profit before tax and adjusted EPS are Alternative Performance Measures, stated after adjusting items (See Note 3) which are identified by virtue of their size, nature and/or incidence. The Group reports adjusting items which are used by the Board to monitor and manage the performance of the Group, in order to ensure that decisions taken align with the Group's long-term interests. Adjusting items are identified by virtue to the size, nature or incidence at a segment level and their treatment is applied consistently year-on-year.

3 Adjusted net debt is defined as the total of borrowings less capitalised fees, cash and cash equivalents and overdrafts (see Note 3). Lease liabilities of GBP16.5m (2022: GBP19.1m) are excluded from this measure as they are not included in the measurement of adjusted net debt for the purpose of covenant calculations (see Note 13).

