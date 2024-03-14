RM plc: Final Results -2

DJ RM plc: Final Results

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Final Results 14-March-2024 / 07:03 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 March 2024 RM plc Final Results for the year ended 30 November 2023 Solid transformation progress, business stabilised and clear strategic path to deliver growth RM plc ('RM'), a leading global educational technology ('EdTech'), digital learning and assessment solution provider, reports its full year results for the year ended 30 November 2023 and outlines its new strategic development programme following a fundamental review of the business by its newly established leadership team. Stabilised the business and made significant operational progress following severely demanding operational challenges -- Consortium business ceased trading in December 2023 following FY23 losses of c.GBP10m. -- Over-specified ERP system implementation permanently ceased to avoid significant additional costs. -- Two into one distribution centre consolidation commenced, realising GBP1.5m annualised savings. -- Transformation driven restructuring delivering additional annualised savings of GBP8.5m, as announced, with further gross annualised cost synergies of GBP10m identified and commencing in FY24, with plans to reinvest GBP5m in the business to support growth. -- Established and embedded new leadership team alongside the completion of a thorough strategic review of the business. Clear strategy unveiled - to become a leading EdTech company serving global customers -- Strategic Plan unveiled to build a Global Accreditation Platform to take advantage of the education transformation towards fully on-screen examinations. Strategic Portfolio Roadmap of RM developed IP, products and solutions delivered to accreditors, educators and directly to learners for adjacent solutions. -- Further international expansion with strategic aim of capturing the significant future growth opportunities in the USD222 billion Global EdTech market1. -- New wins with strategic customers as foundation customers move towards fully digital assessment and accreditation processes. New wins are proof of the expertise and customer appeal of the new RM. -- RM signs amended and extended agreement with lenders in support of strategy. -- Move towards a streamlined and customer-centric target operating model, creating greater agility and gross cost synergies of GBP20m. Financial highlights -- Revenue from continuing operations2 of GBP195.2m, down 8.9% (FY22: GBP214.2m), revenue growth of 8.7% in the strategic RM Assessment business and 5.8% in TTS International partially offsetting revenue decline of 42.8% in the troubled Consortium business and challenges in UK schools budgets impacting revenues for Technology managed services and TTS UK. -- Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations decreased by 96.0% to GBP0.3m (FY22: GBP7.5m) predominately driven by the lower trading volumes in the Consortium business and increased Corporate costs linked to rebuilding the finance and management teams, offset by the various divisional savings initiatives commenced during the year. -- Excluding the recently closed Consortium business, the Group had revenues of GBP175.9m (FY22: GBP180.4m) and adjusted operating profit of GBP10.0m (FY22: GBP12.5m) in the year. Exceptional impairment costs of GBP38.9m relate to the closure of the Consortium school supply business in December 2023. Total exceptional costs of GBP46.9m comprise GBP41.4m non-cash and GBP5.4m cash. -- Adjusted EBITDA of GBP7.0m (FY22: GBP12.9m). -- Statutory loss of GBP(29.1)m (FY22: loss of GBP14.5m) driven by a GBP10.4m impact from adjusted loss before tax, a GBP38.9m impairment relating to the decision to close the Consortium business offset by lower ERP replacement programme and warehouse strategy costs, a GBP10.6m gain from the sale of IP addresses and a GBP13.4m gain on the sale of RM Integris and RM Finance, and a GBP1.8m tax charge. -- Adjusted net debt of GBP45.6m (HY23: GBP52.0m) reflecting improved profitability in H2, lower exceptional spend following actions taken to cease ERP implementation and closure of Consortium. 1. Source: IMARC Group 2. Continuing operations for the years ended 30 November 2023 and 2022 include the results of RM's TTS, Consortium, Assessment and Technology businesses. Continuing operations excludes the results of the RM Integris and RM Finance businesses which were sold on 31 May 2023 and have been included in discontinued operations. New strategy unveiled to build a simpler, customer-centric business -- Simplified business will focus on end customers: learners, educators, and accreditors. -- Further gross annualised cost savings of GBP10m to be realised through a number of strategic initiatives identified including a new target operating model in FY24, with up to GBP5m reinvested annually in Sales & Marketing to support the new strategy. This is in addition to the GBP10m annualised cost savings already announced and delivered in FY23. -- Plans to further simplify group, de-leverage, return to growth, and enrich the RM products and solutions to greater profitability. -- A new Strategic Portfolio Roadmap to build a broader platform of RM owned and developed IP, products, and solutions to capture the digital transformation opportunity across the world of learning, educating and accrediting - to include a Global Accreditation Platform and adjacent digital solutions in development aimed at an untapped global learner customer base. Strong focus on RM owned and designed IP with target to become 80% of revenue. -- International expansion in the Global EdTech market by leveraging RM's existing global footprint, following British and international curricula. -- Build upon the company's 50-year history of EdTech knowledge and innovation by investing in employee capability, learning, development and EdTech expertise. Current trading and FY24 outlook Trading in the first months of the year has been in line with our expectations and full-year outlook remains in line with market expectations. The ongoing business is expected to recover a significant proportion of the lost Consortium revenue. During FY24 we expect to operate within our banking covenants for adjusted net debt, allowing for working capital and capital expenditure required to fund our future growth plans, plus continuing interest payments and committed pension contributions. Mark Cook, Chief Executive of RM, said "Following a turbulent period, we have taken decisive action to transform and stabilise RM, including the difficult decision to cease trading in the Consortium business, permanently close down the EVO ERP system and consolidate our distribution centre estate. "With the business in an improved financial and operational position, I am delighted to unveil our new strategic plan to deliver growth. This will create a simpler and more customer-centric business, with a focus on investing in RM-owned and designed IP, to take advantage of structural digital growth drivers across the education sector in the UK and internationally. "While we have made significant progress over the past year there is still much to be done, but I am confident that our newly appointed and invigorated management team can build on RM's 50-year heritage of innovation and capture the scale of the global growth opportunity we see. "I'd like to take this opportunity to thank all my colleagues and stakeholders for their hard work and support during what has been both a challenging but transformational period for the business." Financial summary GBPm FY23 FY22 Variance Revenue from continuing operations 195.2 214.2 (8.9%) Loss before tax from continuing operations (41.2) (20.8) 98.1% Discontinued operations1 14.2 1.6 787.5% Statutory loss after tax (29.1) (14.5) 100.7% Diluted EPS from continuing operations (51.8)p (19.3)p 168.4% Adjusted performance measures2: Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations 0.3 7.5 (96.0%) Adjusted operating profit margin 0.2% 3.5% (3.3%) Adjusted EBITDA 7.0 12.9 (45.7%) Adjusted (loss)/profit before tax from continuing operations (5.2) 5.3 (198.1%) Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations (15.8)p 4.2p (476.2%) Adjusted net debt3 45.6 46.8 2.6%

1 Discontinued operations include the results and net gain on disposal arising from the sale of the RM Integris and RM Finance Businesses and related assets on 31 May 2023.

2 Throughout this statement, adjusted operating profit, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted (loss)/profit before tax and adjusted EPS are Alternative Performance Measures, stated after adjusting items (See Note 3) which are identified by virtue of their size, nature and/or incidence. The Group reports adjusting items which are used by the Board to monitor and manage the performance of the Group, in order to ensure that decisions taken align with the Group's long-term interests. Adjusting items are identified by virtue to the size, nature or incidence at a segment level and their treatment is applied consistently year-on-year.

3 Adjusted net debt is defined as the total of borrowings less capitalised fees, cash and cash equivalents and overdrafts (see Note 3). Lease liabilities of GBP16.5m (2022: GBP19.1m) are excluded from this measure as they are not included in the measurement of adjusted net debt for the purpose of covenant calculations (see Note 13).

Chief Executive's Statement

Group Performance Overview

A year of stabilising, simplifying, and strengthening

2023 in review

When I joined RM in January 2023, the business was facing unprecedented operational challenges which have impacted our financial performance in the year. We took considered, but decisive actions to address these issues through our Transformation programme, as well as embarking on a cost reduction and efficiency drive across our entire business. As we closed the year these inherited challenges have now been addressed, and we emerge with clarity on our strategic direction with a more focused stable platform for future growth and strategic development.

During the year, through our actions, we mitigated the considerable negative financial impact of Consortium, which continued to hold back the overall performance of the Group, culminating in the difficult decision in November to cease trading in the loss-making business, which stopped taking orders at the end of December 2023. This decision has also avoided further losses with additional cost benefit, already reflected in market expectations for FY24. Following the failed go-live of the over-specified ERP system within Consortium in FY22, we permanently closed down the roll out to the Group, capping the budget over runs and subsequently cancelled the project, to avoid significant additional costs. This decision to cease trading in Consortium will allow RM Resources' management to focus on its successful TTS business, which is profitable and has significant international growth potential. In the second half of the year, we focused on strengthening RM's internal capabilities and leadership team, implemented further significant cost savings, and secured the support of our lenders for our future strategic plans (details of which can be found below). This includes: commencing a two into one distribution centre consolidation, realising GBP1.5m annualised savings and a Transformation driven restructure delivering additional annualised savings of c.GBP8.5m, as announced at our half year results. The closure of Consortium has culminated in non-cash goodwill and asset impairments of GBP38.9m.

The new management team's focus on the foundational strengths, intellectual property, and assets of the business will drive RM's return to revenue and profitability growth. The strength of our underlying business is demonstrated by the major strategic and long-term customer contracts we have won in our Assessment business towards the end of the year which are core to RM's strategic growth plans.

Financial and operational performance

As expected, our financial performance reflected the impact of the critical actions taken to stabilise the business, and I am pleased that we finished the year in line with our updated guidance, following the decisive cost actions taken in the second half. Our Group revenue was GBP195.2m, down8.9%, reflecting the continued decline in Consortium trading, challenges in UK schools' budgets which impacted our TTS UK and Technology managed services revenues, but with growth across both our Assessment and TTS International businesses. Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations was GBP0.3m, and adjusted EBITDA was GBP7.0m. We finished the year with a slightly improved adjusted net debt position of GBP45.6m.

The new management team made significant inroads into the transformation and continuous improvement programme. These management actions have provided a more stable business, identified cost savings, and started on the road of continuous efficiency improvements across the entire business. The underlying RM business today (ex-Consortium) is healthy, with FY23 revenue of GBP175.9m (FY22: GBP180.4m) and adjusted operating profit of GBP10.0m (FY22: GBP12.5m), with strong revenue and margin growth prospects in the UK and internationally. With trading ceased in the loss-making Consortium business, we expect to see a measured improvement to our financial performance going forward.

Divisional performance

The RM Assessment division, a global leader in platform delivery of digital assessment and exam marking solutions continues to grow, with revenue increased by nearly 9% to GBP42.3m (FY22: GBP38.9m) and adjusted operating profit up 39% to GBP10.3m (FY22: GBP7.4m), an adjusted operating margin of 24.2% (FY22: 18.9%), reflecting the emerging opportunities in the global digital assessment market.

This business has made strong progress throughout the year, with continuing successful delivery of live exam and marking sessions worldwide, including the first full session delivery for three new clients across school exams, vocational exams, and learners training for accountancy qualifications.

Customer contract renewal performance continued to be strong throughout the year with over GBP16m of renewals in FY23 and only one small contract loss. We also achieved 8 contracts for new services with new and existing clients, expanding our set of solutions within support of schools, further education, and professional qualifications.

The business' focus on leading customers through the journey to digital assessment maturity was recognised by an award at the e-Assessment Association conference, for the 'Most Innovative Use of Technology in Assessment' for its exam malpractice service, commending our commitment to overcoming the challenges of digital adoption in the education industry.

The year ended on a high with two further contracts in the professional qualifications market at 'preferred bidder' status, and post year end we achieved preferred bidder status with another two major strategic customers for their long-term digital transformation programmes, providing good momentum into FY24.

Following the closure of Consortium, our RM Resources division now consists solely of our flagship brand TTS which operates both within the UK and internationally. TTS's UK business was also impacted by challenges in UK schools' budgets. The business collaborates with teachers and educational experts from across the globe to create unique and innovative learning resources and learning environments for children in more than 100 countries. This includes the TTS programming journey, which is an innovative robotics range designed to develop computational thinking and programming skills, from early years to primary and for children with special educational needs. Our FY23 performance includes the Consortium business, now closed, with revenue of GBP19.3m, down 43% (FY22: GBP33.7m) and an adjusted operating loss of GBP9.7m (FY22: loss of GBP5.0m).

TTS International saw a strong performance in the year with continued growth in key market territories through our international schools and distributors channels. The business remains focused on the continued development of its own designed TTS product ranges, which drive continued growth worldwide, and access to Education Ministries and Government bodies with greater buying power. The growth in TTS International is being built from a platform of 130 global distributors in 115 countries serving tens of thousands of schools and educators.

Our RM Technology division is a strategic partner for schools, helping them to drive more engaged learning, more collaborative teaching, and better outcomes through technology. We completed the redesign of the business' operating model and improved its efficiency during the year, and the sale of RM Integris and Finance was also completed, generating net cash proceeds of GBP10.8m. As anticipated, the Technology division returned to profitability in the second half as a result of the impact of the cost savings initiated earlier in the year, and on the back of higher revenue largely from "Connect the Classroom" projects. It is expected to be sustainably profitable on an ongoing basis.

Revenue was GBP57.7m, down 5.3% (FY22: GBP60.9m), reflecting a challenging market for managed services due to pressures on school budgets due to inflation and infrastructure, although revenue grew marginally in the second half. Adjusted operating profit was GBP0.7m (FY22: GBP2.2m), reflecting a return to profitability following the losses incurred in the first half. Given the efficiency improvements made during the year we expect adjusted operating margin to improve going forward from the 1.3% achieved in FY23.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 14, 2024 03:04 ET (07:04 GMT)